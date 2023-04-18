GALVESTON
Longtime Children’s Center President and CEO James T. Keel retired Tuesday, just days after health officials ordered nine families out of a shelter because of “appalling” conditions, members of the social service nonprofit’s board said at a news conference.
Health officials moved to vacate the building after inspectors on Easter Sunday found vast amounts of rodent feces, cockroaches, rotting food, bed bugs, flea infestations and high blood lead levels in children living there.
“I’ve never seen a place this filthy where people were living,” Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said Monday. “I’ve been to crack houses that were cleaner.”
Keel suggested retirement, which board members agreed to, Chairman David Holmen said Tuesday.
Keel departed leaving numerous questions about how the facility, 4428 Ursulin St., which housed women and children, was allowed to become so infested with vermin and contaminated with lead that Galveston County Health District ordered it to be vacated.
“We are here today because we feel that we owe the community an explanation and understanding of the events that took place Easter weekend,” Executive Vice President Hilda Garcia said.
Board members didn’t elaborate about how they and government agencies funding programs there allowed the facility to fall into a state that shocked even veteran public health officials.
Individual board members at the conference Tuesday said both that they had known about the problems and had not known about conditions at the center from which 21 people were evicted.
In response to questions about when board members had last toured the facility, Holmen said doing so would have been an invasion of residents’ privacy.
The board of the center could have done better, but the residents of the center had the ultimate responsibility of keeping it clean, Holmen said.
A former employee and some former residents of the facility said board members had been informed of deplorable conditions at the facility, however.
Angel Wall, who was hired as vice president of Program Support Services for the center in January and left after only two weeks, told The Daily News she had informed center leadership through an email of serious problems at the facility in January.
“We received the email,” Holmen said. “It was great that she sent the email. But when someone tells us after the fact when they leave, there’s some actions that we have to take that we can’t disclose.”
Alexia Francuz, who was ordered from the center with her 15-year-old-son, said she had been a resident there two times before and that living conditions had gotten worse each time.
“I was there in 2019 and 2021, the living conditions have gotten way worse,” Francuz said. “The toilets were backed up to the point where they had to turn the water off. They shut the bathrooms down.”
Water leaked from the fixtures and sparks flew if the bathroom light was turned on, Francuz said.
“There was rat feces just about everywhere you went,” Francuz said. “I know what kind of diseases they carried. It was everywhere. There were bed bugs and roaches.”
There was no way board members didn’t know about the situation, Francuz said.
Another mother, Kelly Needham, who had been living in the center for two weeks, is worried what will happen next.
“I have two boys, 13 and 15,” Needham said. “We’ve never experienced anything like this and it’s scary.”
Needham, who had previously lived in the Salvation Army, decided to try to live at the children’s center with her two boys, she said.
“Our first night there they made me clean up the room,” Needham said. “There were Vienna sausage cans under the bed. There were soda cans under the bed. There were tons of roaches.”
The box spring of the room’s bed was broken and was slanted, she said.
“When I sat down on it there was an overpowering smell of urine,” Needham said. “How could you be running a facility for 145 years like that? I thought this would be a new start for us.”
The two weeks Needham was there she never got the chance to talk to anyone to voice her concerns, she said.
“You go to these places thinking that they’re there to help you and not make things worse,” Needham said. “I’ve never been in a situation like this before. It’s scary.”
Still in question is what oversight responsibility government agencies funding Children’s Center programs had and why they didn’t intervene.
Keiser said the health district had no jurisdiction to inspect the facility until it received a report from the University of Texas Medical Branch about a child who had tested for high blood lead levels. The heath district dispatched a team immediately after receiving that report, he said.
Galveston County, which owns the building and voted Monday to evict the Children’s Center, didn’t have the authority or responsibility to inspect the facility, Judge Mark Henry said Tuesday.
State officials said they had no jurisdiction over the facility either.
Melissa Lanford of the state’s Department of Family and Protective services said the Children’s Center was federally funded and under jurisdiction of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
As of “a few years ago,” the center became exempt from state licensure, so her department no longer had any involvement.
The Office of Refugee Resettlement didn’t respond to a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.
