GALVESTON
The Children’s Center, which descended into scandal last month when health officials found its family crisis shelter filthy, infested with vermin and contaminated with lead, was evicted because the county wanted to reclaim the property, an official on the nonprofit’s board asserted Tuesday.
“Instead of fixing the problem, there’s now more of a problem by removing the shelter,” Executive Vice President Hilda Garcia said Tuesday, noting The Children’s Center would be without a shelter for the first time in 145 years.
“The ultimate goal here was that the county wanted their buildings back,” Garcia said.
County Commissioner Joe Giusti, who was reached late Tuesday afternoon, said county officials had never discussed evicting the nonprofit just to reclaim its buildings.
“They should have cleaned better,” Giusti said.
County Commissioners voted Monday to formalize an eviction order health officials initiated after an Easter Sunday inspection found vast amounts of rodent feces, cockroaches, rotting food, bed bugs, flea infestations and high blood lead levels in children living there.
The county’s top public health official called conditions in the shelter — which had housed nine families totaling 21 people, including about 16 children — “appalling.”
“I’ve never seen a place this filthy where people were living,” Dr. Philip Keiser said in April. “I’ve been to crack houses that were cleaner.”
The Galveston County Health District in late March became concerned about the residential facility, 4427 Ursuline St., when the University of Texas Medical Branch reported a child living there had high blood lead levels, Keiser, the county’s top public health official, said.
The buildings were constructed as a public health hospital owned by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Spencer Lewis, director of communications at Galveston County, said.
The Health Department gave Galveston County the property in 1981, 42 years ago, with the stipulation it be used for transitional housing for the homeless for 30 years, Lewis said.
The Children’s Center had been leasing the five buildings, which date back to 1935 and had the capacity to house up to 40 people, for more than 30 years, Garcia said.
Longtime Children’s Center President and CEO James T. Keel retired April 18, just days after health officials ordered the shelter vacated, throwing the organization’s future into question.
“We still don’t know if we’re going to open a shelter or not,” Garcia said. “We don’t have a place even if we decide to open the shelter.
“As of right now, we’re trying to rebuild,” Garcia said.
Galveston County’s plans for the property also was uncertain, officials said.
“We haven’t had any further discussion on what we plan to do with the buildings,” Commissioner Darrell Apffel said. “Our primary concern was the safety of the children and getting them out of the center.”
Commissioners would speak about the buildings soon, he said.
If The Children’s Center wanted to operate in the buildings it would have to show major improvements, Giusti said.
“I don’t know the total situation or what the solution could be,” Giusti said.
“We could perhaps sell the buildings. I think it could help other organizations that are interested in similar goals.”
The Children’s Center, which has island roots dating back to 1878, provides a variety of services including housing for homeless people and migrants.
It had been the subject of controversy before.
The Daily News in 2012 conducted an investigation that showed The Children’s Center was improperly spending money from the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement.
Money meant to house, clothe, feed, educate and provide health care to unaccompanied alien children — undocumented immigrants with no parent or legal guardian available in the United States — was being improperly spent to accommodate young adults who had aged out of the program, according to the 2012 report.
In 2018, The Texas Health and Human Services Commission closed a Children’s Center facility serving homeless and abused children, saying the operation posed an “immediate threat or danger to the health and safety of children.”
