Child badly injured, adult charged in major crash on Broadway in Galveston By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Dec 26, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Pictured is one of six vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of 53rd Street and Broadway in Galveston about 11 a.m. Monday. Three people were taken to a hospital, police said. Courtesy The aftermath of a collision involving six vehicles at the intersection of 53rd Street and Broadway about 11 a.m. Monday. Three people were taken to a hospital, police said, Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONA minor was severely injured and an adult charged with aggravated assault in a crash involving six vehicles at the intersection of 53rd Street and Broadway about 10:30 a.m. Monday, police said.Police allege Malik Sheppard, 22, was driving a red Kia at a high rate of speed and running red lights along Broadway before the crash, Sgt. Derek Gaspard said.“Police spotted him when he ran a red light at 31st Street and Broadway,” Gaspard said. “Officers activated their lights to initiate a traffic stop.”Sheppard crashed into five vehicles sending three people, including himself, to the hospital, Gaspard said.A minor, who police didn’t identify or describe, was severely injured in the crash, Gaspard said.Sheppard was charged with aggravated assault and held on $25,000 bond, he said.Russell Rac had been headed west on Broadway when his car was struck from the rear on the passenger side, he said.“I’m a bit shaken up,” Rac said shortly after the crash.“Had he hit me directly from behind, I would’ve been severely injured,” Rac said. “But luckily, he was weaving in and out of traffic.“I don’t know what would cross anybody’s mind to drive away from the cops. Once you’re caught, you’re caught.”The crash still was under investigation late Monday, Gaspard said. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesThree charged after drug raid at Texas City housePremiere to open luxury movie theater in Texas City; Mama Frances in La Marque bids farewellFrozen and burst pipes keeping Galveston County plumbers busyChild badly injured, adult charged in major crash on Broadway in Galveston2022 All-Galveston County football teamsDickinson apartment residents scramble after order to vacateGalveston port talks fourth cruise terminal with global shipping giantWoman killed in San Leon shooting was a Texas City teacher2022 Galveston County football player of the year reveled in being playmaker on both sides of the ballSan Leon man charged with murder in wife's death CollectionsBrand-new gentoo makes debut at Galveston's Moody GardensSanta makes appearance at Galveston recreation centersRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsTexas City celebrates the season with snowChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadePearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval Museum CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (169) Democrats want to replace God with government (101) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (52) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31) Guest commentary: Domestic violence creates rise in homeless families (26) Economy will get worse before it gets better, analyst says (16) White supremacist group plans to spread hate in Galveston, FBI warns (16)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.