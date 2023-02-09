GALVESTON

Two federal lawmakers are pursuing more answers from the U.S. Postal Service about mail theft in Galveston, according to a letter released Thursday.

Downtowner Revisited
Wayne Holt

Our HOA was missing a check for over $7000 recently on closing fees. I had to physically pick up the replacement check from the title company rather than trust Galveston postal authorities to safeguard the delivery of these funds for a second time.

Between online and electronic methods of information and financial instrument settling, it appears Galveston's postal authorities are anxious to hasten the USPS's decline into irrelevancy for anything but junk mail and casual communication.

