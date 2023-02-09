GALVESTON
Two federal lawmakers are pursuing more answers from the U.S. Postal Service about mail theft in Galveston, according to a letter released Thursday.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz signed a second letter directed to U.S. Postal Service leaders to obtain information about a mail theft crisis in Galveston. The letter demands answers by Feb. 24.
“It is alarming to hear that there were more than 200 documented cases of postal theft in Galveston alone in fiscal years 2021 and 2022,” Cruz and Weber wrote.
The Daily News series “Checks in The Mail” found that from Jan. 1, 2020 to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed. Those checks were altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
Cruz’s staff confirmed that he had received reports of 200 documented cases.
Those cases are almost certainly only a fraction of the checks gone missing while in custody of the Postal Service, based on interviews with local victims and bankers.
Local bankers told The Daily News recovering money stolen from their customers was a daunting process, which costs their businesses both time and money.
And some local victims told The Daily News their bank accounts had been cleaned out and they hadn’t been able to recover the money.
Cruz and Weber stated in a letter dated Feb. 3 that they were encouraged to hear Galveston postal employees had been removed or prosecuted after an investigation by the Postal Service Office of the Inspector General.
The Daily News reported Dec. 10 that the law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service in fiscal year 2021 investigated three allegations of checks being stolen in Galveston and washed, which led to the arrest of a postal worker.
The inspector general didn’t reveal the identity of the person who was arrested, whether that person had been criminally charged, whether the case still was under investigation or whether it had been adjudicated.
The letter did reveal that person and another postal worker had been removed from the Galveston Post Office for intentional delay of mail.
The February letter from Cruz and Weber was addressed to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale, Inspector General Tammy Hull and Texas 2 District Manager David Camp.
In the letter, Weber and Cruz set a Feb. 24 deadline to answer the following questions about the ongoing investigation:
• Please share any updates on the charges against postal employees that are being prosecuted in federal court.
• How many postal thefts have been reported so far in the first half of fiscal year 2023?
• What techniques are organized criminals utilizing to defraud constituents, and what actions has the USPS advised local law enforcement to take?
• Does the USPS have any additional advice to offer constituents and businesses to protect themselves against postal theft?
• What solutions have you and the Galveston Police Department reached regarding additional collection box security and what progress have you made in investigations?
• Have you been regularly briefing law enforcement partners on how to handle the increase in postal theft and its growing complexity?
• How often will we continue to be updated as these investigations continue?
Cruz and Weber sent a letter in November to DeJoy, Barksdale, Hull and Camp.
The letter was prompted in part by the ongoing Daily News special report about the crimes and cites excerpts from past articles.
The U.S. Postal Service dispatched agents to investigate mail theft and check fraud occurring in Galveston in December, officials said.
“It is alarming that the rise of postal theft continues in Galveston County, and we will continue to press the USPS to address the concerns and provide transparency to our constituents,” Weber said in a statement Thursday.
Criminals targeting postal collection boxes must be held accountable, Weber said.
“I am hopeful that the USPS will get to the bottom of the postal theft and ensure our community no longer falls victim to postal theft,” Weber said.
Ongoing cases of postal theft in the Galveston area will not be tolerated, Cruz said in a statement Thursday.
“Texans depend on our postal service system, and I will continue to work with federal officials to make any necessary changes to prevent further theft and punish the offenders.”
The vast majority of the stolen checks were mailed at the Bob Lyons Post Office, 5826 Broadway in Galveston, or at Postal Service drop boxes serviced by that office.
Weber in an October interview told The Daily News a probe of the Post Office had begun and would leave “no stone unturned.”
The Postal Service on Oct. 24, 2022, announced it had launched a survey of mail theft cases and responses.
The report is set for release in March, according to the Inspector General’s Office website.
(1) comment
Our HOA was missing a check for over $7000 recently on closing fees. I had to physically pick up the replacement check from the title company rather than trust Galveston postal authorities to safeguard the delivery of these funds for a second time.
Between online and electronic methods of information and financial instrument settling, it appears Galveston's postal authorities are anxious to hasten the USPS's decline into irrelevancy for anything but junk mail and casual communication.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.