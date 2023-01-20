GALVESTON
A 221-word item on the agenda for next week's city council meeting is a declaration of “war on tourism,” leaders of Galveston's Park Board of Trustees said Friday.
Under item 1O-C on that Jan. 26 agenda, council members will consider calling a May referendum asking voters to change a section of the city charter that governs the park board and the management of millions of dollars in hotel occupancy tax revenue.
Like just about everything in a months-long conflict between the city and park board over those millions, assessment of the intent driving, and consequences of approving, that change depends on who's doing the talking.
To some, it's legal housekeeping and good financial oversight, to others a hostile takeover of the park board.
City Attorney Don Glywasky, whose office drafted the item, said Thursday the charter must be amended because its language conflicts with state law in two ways.
“The first conflict is that statute provides that the use of HOT for advertising is required only if the HOT tax is imposed by the city at a rate of 4 percent or more,” Glywasky said in a memorandum to council members. “The present charter language ignores that threshold.”
The charter also states that 3 percent of any HOT imposed should be used for advertising and promotional programs, Glywasky said. “This inconsistency should be addressed and brought into conformity with state law.”
The second conflict is that the city charter requires at least 3 percent of the HOT funds to be appropriated for the use by the park board for the purpose of advertising and promoting the city’s recreational advantages, advertising and promoting recreational facilities under the board’s supervision, Glywasky said.
The city charter doesn't now require a written contract for the management of hotel taxes, but the state tax code does, he said.
“The present charter language ignores the need for a written contract and should be amended,” Glywasky said.
But while the city bills the proposed change as step to getting in compliance with state law, park board officials argue it's a power grab based on false premises that will have far-reaching bad consequences for the island's main industry.
“This war on tourism will have a ripple effect that will impact more than just tourism-related businesses,” Kelly de Schaun, CEO of the park board, said.
The first false premise is that some hotel tax revenue is not being spent in compliance with state law, de Schaun said.
“This is a backhanded way of trying to imply to the citizens that there has been malfeasance in how the park board spends HOT — despite year over year third party audits,” de Schaun said.
The second false premise is that the charter language is not in conformity with state law and an amendment would be appropriate, she said.
Although the premises are false, the solution wouldn't fix the supposed problems anyway, de Schaun said.
“The changes are to remove the requirement of funding the park board — as opposed to addressing the supposed non-conformities.”
The change would eliminate Visit Galveston’s funding unless the city council approved it year over year, which would politicize one of the most important pieces of the city's economy, she said.
The change would allow the city to spend hotel tax revenue meant for marketing and advertising without community or industry oversight, she said.
And the park board's ability to issue bonds would be undercut, limiting the impact that tourism can have by investing in capital projects that support residents and visitors, she said.
“After the best year on record for tourism and hotel occupancy tax collection, the city of Galveston is looking to take the reins of tourism promotion away from the park board under the false premise that the city charter is not compliant with state law,” de Schaun said.
City Councilman David Collins, who along with Mayor Craig Brown put the item on the agenda, said park board leaders had a fundamental misunderstanding of the rationale for and consequences of the change.
The fight was in part about whether the park board should be able to keep a "slush fund" it can spend without oversight, he said.
“The charter language demands that we send them $9.9 million,” Collins said. “It does not provide for any oversight, any budgeting, any budget approval, any reporting. That is not what the people intended.”
When the city charter provision was written in 1967, the anticipated amount was $90,000 for advertising and promotion, Collins said.
“That’s what 3 cents at the time would’ve generated,” Collins said, referring to 3 percent of the city's hotel occupancy tax rate.
“Adjusted for inflation today, that’s only $800,000 not $9.9 million. The state law says that we can give them hotel tax to provide these functions, but we have to have a contract and we have to review and approve their budget and they have to report quarterly.”
The $10 million generated from 3 cents earmarked for marketing and promotion far exceeded what the park board is spending for marketing and advertising, he said.
“I don’t want to cut any money from what the CVB is doing," Collins said, referring to Visit Galveston.
Visit Galveston does a good job on promoting the island, but doesn't spend $10 million a year, Collins said.
“It’s not about changing the charter, this is about asking the people whether they want to change the charter,” Collins said. “Why any member of council would vote not to give the people of Galveston control of their tax money is a mystery to me.”
“Kelly de Schaun wants that excess as a slush fund that she can spend without oversight.”
The park board, not the city, had politicized the issue, Collins said.
Glywasky objected to the notion that the charter change would allow the city to spend hotel tax revenue without "community or industry oversight."
“We have a city council elected by the people, that’s pretty direct community oversight to me," Glywasky said. "If the people don’t like the proposed ordinance, they can vote it down, assuming the city council decides that it should be put on the ballot.”
(1) comment
It would be nice if park board and/or the city would watch the dump trucks hired for beach replenishment. They speed to the beach in groups and are not stopping at stop signs from the beach onto 3005. I guess I could sit and take photos again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.