SANTA FE
Prosecutors have dropped charges against Rosie Yanas-Stone, a Hispanic resident arrested in January in a dispute with a neighbor over a Confederate battle flag.
“Stone was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest,” District Attorney Jack Roady said in a statement Thursday to The Daily News. “Our office reviewed all of the evidence and determined there was not legally sufficient evidence to proceed with filing a criminal charge.
“Therefore, we declined to proceed with any prosecution arising from her arrest,” he said.
Sandwiched between Yanas-Stone’s house and the home of her parents, Juan Ybarro and Eustolia Yanas, is the home of Randy Turrentine, who placed the Confederate battle flag on the fence that separates the two properties, a move that ignited a feud.
Police arrested Yanas-Stone Jan. 28 after Turrentine complained she’d trespassed onto his property to remove the flag from its spot on the fence.
Yanas-Stone denied that and said the flag had been flying over her own yard.
Randy Turrentine, Ronnie Turrentine’s brother, asserted Feb. 3 Yanas-Stone was arrested only after several attempts at removing the flag.
Her arrest prompted a news conference at which Hispanic civil rights group LULAC and civil rights attorney Randall Kallinen called for authorities to drop charges made against Stone.
Yanas-Stone said she was relieved to be free of the charges.
“I am so happy that’s over,” she said. “I hated having that over my head when I honestly didn’t do anything. It’s so wrong what they did to me.”
Robert Quinteros, president of the local LULAC chapter, said Thursday he was pleased with the charges being dropped, but still has questions about why the police calls that resulted in Yanas-Stone’s arrest were made in the first place.
“It was the right thing to do, and we thank them for doing the right thing,” Quinteros said Thursday.
Turrentine asserted Feb. 3 that because the flag was hanging on the fence he built, it was his right to fly it and disputed that the flag is a racist symbol.
Generally, if a fence is on a property line, it is jointly owned by the neighboring landowners, according to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. That’s not necessarily the case, however, if one landowner paid to build the fence without any assistance from the other landowner. In that case, the boundary fence is likely the property of the builder.
The call to 5511 E. Bellaire St. on the day of Yanas-Stone’s arrest wasn’t the first time police officer had been dispatched to deal with the flag dispute, documents obtained by The Daily News show. The documents asserted Yanas-Stone already had received a criminal trespass warning before she was arrested in late January.
“After multiple orders to bring her other hand behind her back, Rosie Yanas failed to comply, and I was eventually able to reach around her and bring her hands behind her back to which she continued to pull away from me,” officer Frank DeLeon said in the police report.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.