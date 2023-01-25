GALVESTON
Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped murder charges against a teen accused in a deadly shooting Friday night, police said.
The charged teen's father said his son should never have been considered a credible suspect in the killing.
The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office dropped murder charges against Cameron Vargas, 17, of Galveston, at the behest of the Galveston Police Department, police said.
Police had announced in a news release Tuesday that Vargas had been charged in the shooting death of Malik Dunn, 25, on Friday night.
“As we investigated further, it became apparent that our evidence against him was not ironclad,” Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli said.
“An eyewitness had identified him as the perpetrator, but it did not hold up.”
Michael Vargas, Cameron’s father, said he plans to sue the department over its handling of the case.
“The eyewitness said Cameron was driving in a blue car and shot the victim," Vargas said. "But he can’t even drive.
"I was with him at the time they said the shooting happened. I have been sick since he was arrested. I don’t wish this on anybody, it has been horrible.
“I hope the police learn their lesson.”
The District Attorney’s office declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Sealy Street just before midnight Friday after receiving reports of a shooting. Dunn was found at the scene and had been shot four times, police said.
Officers performed life-saving efforts while waiting for Galveston EMS to arrive, police said. EMS workers took over life-saving efforts while transporting to the hospital, but Dunn died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.
No other suspects have been identified at this time, police said. Officers are still seeking additional information regarding the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477 or online at www.galveston.crimestoppersweb.com.
It seems like since you published his photo when he was charged, you should do the same when the charges are dropped.
