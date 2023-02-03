LEAGUE CITY
Charges against Rachael Hall, the wife of a prominent developer jailed for fender-bender, were dropped Friday, she said.
Despite that, she and her husband, Randy Hall, don’t intend to drop a $25 million lawsuit against the city asserting their rights under the First, Fourth, Fifth and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution were violated during the arrest over a minor car wreck in a gym parking lot.
The Halls were arrested Sept. 18 in front of their children, handcuffed, photographed, fingerprinted and detained for more than eight hours in the city jail over circumstances stemming from the parking lot collision Sept. 2.
Rachael Hall, who was involved in the accident, was arrested and charged with “accident involving damage to vehicle over $200.”
Randy Hall was charged with “interference with police duties,” and arrested in his home. Charges against him were dropped late last year.
“To the people who have suffered these injustices on smaller scales or much larger life-threatening scales, I am so very sorry that I never believed you or believed the headlines,” she said Friday.
The incident enraged the Halls and motivated them to file a $25 million lawsuit against League City and a police officer in October. They would spend proceeds from the lawsuit, if any, by helping people who have faced similar incidents, she said.
The lawsuit asserts the Halls’ constitutional rights were violated during the arrest. It argues those violations occurred because the Halls were never shown copies of the warrants for their arrest nor informed of their Miranda rights during the arrest or booking into the city jail.
The charges were dropped because of an uncooperative complainant — the other party involved in the accident — Rebekah L. Saunders, chief assistant district attorney said.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident accused her of leaving the scene prematurely, and blamed her for the accident, according to police.
But Rachael Hall asserts she left the scene after getting the other man’s insurance information because he was obviously to blame. Hall has provided the man’s name, but The Daily News has not reported it because he wasn’t charged with any offense.
The man, driving an Infinity car, had immediately after the collision apologized, admitted responsibility and insisted there was no need to involve the police.
When she attempted to reach the insurance company through information he provided, she learned that information was false, Rachael Hall said. She immediately contacted her insurance company to alert them, she said.
Hours after the wreck occurred, an officer showed up to the Halls’ home to request Rachael Hall’s insurance information, Rachael Hall said.
Rachael Hall said she wasn’t convinced the man was a police officer, and was concerned about what she called aggressive behavior.
She then called her husband, who was out of town at the time, and he instructed the officer by phone to leave their property if he didn’t have a warrant to be there.
For that reason, Randy Hall was charged with “interference with police duties,” and later arrested in his home.
Charges against Randy Hall were dropped Sept. 29.
After being arrested in their home, Rachael and Randy Hall were booked into a jail, and spent eight hours in orange jumpsuits awaiting the bond process to be complete. They each paid a bond of $1,500.
News reports about the incident have inspired dozens of people who said they have had similar problems with the League City Police Department, Rachael Hall said.
“I am feeling more motivated than ever,” Randy Hall said Friday when asked whether he’s still pursuing the lawsuit against League City.
