GALVESTON
CenterPoint Energy workers have responded to frequent electrical outages that were threatening island businesses in the days preceding spring break.
February power outages worried island business owners like Johnny Smecca, founder of Galveston Restaurant Group, and Claire Reiswerg, owner of Sand ‘N Sea Vacation Rentals, 13706 FM 3005.
“This is what we pay for, right?” Smecca said of the repairs, which were made March 7 after business owners shed light on the outages in a March 2 report by The Daily News.
CenterPoint Energy is continuously looking for opportunities to enhance the safety and reliability of the island’s electric infrastructure, Alejandra Diaz, lead communications specialist, said in response to questions about salt cleanup and the company’s investments to improve and maintain the island’s power grid.
Over the past year, CenterPoint has invested more than $3 million in resiliency efforts on Galveston Island, Diaz said. That includes more than 140 upgraded or replaced poles and the replacement of nearly 40 major devices, including pole top switches and reclosers,
which are automatic, high-voltage electric switches, she said.
POWER STRUGGLES
A restaurant-shaking boom on Feb. 15 in the alley behind Mario's Seawall Italian Restaurant, 628 Seawall Blvd., was followed by flickering lights and appliances operating at about half capacity, Smecca previously said.
Smecca assessed the restaurant's equipment once CenterPoint restored power that day. He found $20,000 worth of damage, he said. Smecca lost two exhaust fans, two air units, three computers, the elevator’s main switchboard, printers, thermostats, AC motors and tons of fuses, he said.
“We don’t pay for power outages or for equipment to fail on a regular basis,” Smecca said. “It should be simple: We pay our bills, and they maintain the lines.”
The frequency of the issue at places like Mario's, Sand 'N Sea and HomeTown Bank, 4424 Seawall Blvd., was something that needed serious attention, Smecca said.
CenterPoint workers on March 7 went to Mario's Seawall Italian Restaurant and replaced everything on the service pole that caught fire in February, Smecca said. That work shut down Mario’s for six hours, he said.
“So far, so good, everything’s running really smoothly,” Smecca said of the repairs.
A tough February filled with power outage issues left Smecca worried about what would happen during spring break this month. He’s happy workers have seemingly solved the issue before the busy spring and summer season, he said.
“I could sit here and be like, ‘It’s great.’ But I don’t expect it to be any other way,” he said. “I’m thankful to them for responding and putting it as a priority. It affects me as a business owner, but it really impacts my employees, who lose their tips.”
It’s been a long time since Smecca has seen CenterPoint clean salt accumulation from power lines near his businesses. Salt accumulation was something business owners would see before power outages.
“They did say those damaged lines had salt accumulation on them,” Smecca said.
CALL AND RESPONSE
Although Reiswerg received a notification on Monday that CenterPoint workers completed repairs to lines near Sand 'N Sea offices, outages have persisted at some rental properties.
The company operates 180 short-term rentals in the island’s West End, and the outages at their main office and vacation rentals are so numerous that Sand ‘N Sea owners have lost count, Reiswerg has said.
The most recent two outages were caused by a blown transformer, which resulted in several hours with no electricity for the company, she said. Even after repairs, the same transformer caught fire, shutting down Reiswerg’s business for another five hours.
When power issues were less frequent, Reiswerg used to see helicopters equipped with large hoses fly through the West End, cleaning salt accumulation from power lines.
“So, we haven’t seen that in a very long time,” Reiswerg has said. “That was part of their routine maintenance to keep us up and running in the West End. That’s what used to keep us going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.