GALVESTON
CenterPoint Energy this month is installing energy-efficient upgrades meant to lower homeowners’ utility costs and donating $100,000 to an island nonprofit to spend toward that goal.
Many island houses were built decades before modern climate-control systems and higher than average power bills. With soaring summer temperatures, some homeowners are feeling pinched, officials said.
Contractors paid by CenterPoint soon will begin installing such things as insulation and tuning air-conditioning units in effort to make both the structures and devices more efficient.
The company last week also donated $100,000 to Vision Galveston, which will help coordinate which households are eligible, to pay for more extensive upgrades, Christine Bryant, CEO of the nonprofit, said.
The $100,000 will help pay for homes that need a bit more than simple air-conditioning upgrades, starting in the fall, Bryant said.
CenterPoint will cover the costs of installing ceiling insulation, solar screens on windows, LED light bulbs, water heater pipe insulation and install low-flow shower heads, Bryant said.
Centerpoint already has upgraded more than 200 Galveston houses this year, Ana Baskharone, energy-efficiency director for the electricity distribution company, said.
“We have implemented these programs across our electric service territory, and these valuable programs are available to all customers we have the privilege to serve,” she said.
“We look forward to expanding our energy efficiency work in Galveston,” she said. “Collaborating with Vision Galveston gives us the opportunity to assist fellow Texans in preserving energy and share information about our energy efficiency programs available to our customers.”
All Galveston residents are eligible for consideration for the energy efficiency programs. There are, however, qualifying guidelines specific to each program.
Some of the qualifications include: having a valid electrical service identifier, a number identifying a CenterPoint account to an address; a central air-conditioning unit that’s at least a year old and in working condition at the time of service; and have individual air-conditioning systems no larger than 5 tons.
All CenterPoint customers can contact the company for free air-conditioning tune-ups, Bryant said.
“They’ll send a contractor in and clean out the filter and make sure it’s running efficiently,” Bryant said.
It’s a service many contractors and energy companies charge up to $200 for, Bryant said.
Galveston residents on average spend about $193 a month on electricity alone, according to data from Energy Sage, a website dedicated to encouraging people to switch to affordable energy.
That’s about $2,316 annually, which is about 9 percent higher than the national average of $2,116, according to the data. The average cost in Galveston is about 12 cents a kilowatt-hour, which refers to the amount of electricity used in an hour. Rates in the United States can range from 6 cents to more than 70 cents a kilowatt-hour.
Homes without energy-efficient climate control systems are driving up that average, Bryant said.
The program will serve as many people as qualify for it, Bryant said.
“It’s not a use it or lose it kind of thing,” Bryant said.
