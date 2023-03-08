GALVESTON
The U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday night updated the number people who fell ill on a Galveston-based passenger liner by almost 100, to 318 from 219.
The passengers and crew members were reported sick from an unspecified outbreak last week aboard Princess Cruise Line’s Ruby Princess, the CDC said.
The CDC reported 284 passengers and 34 crew members developed symptoms of gastrointestinal illness.
Neither Princess Cruise Line nor the CDC has responded to requests for interviews about when the passengers began feeling ill and where the ship was at the time.
Federal health officials haven't disclosed whether any of the ill were hospitalized.
The ship had sailed Feb. 26 and returned Sunday, the CDC said.
Predominant symptoms were vomiting and diarrhea from an unknown causative agent, the CDC said.
This is the fourth outbreak on a cruise ship operating from the United States this year, according to the CDC.
Princess Cruises increased cleaning and disinfection aboard the ship, as spelled out in its outbreak prevention and response plan, the CDC said.
Crews also collected stool specimens to send to a laboratory for pathogenic identification, the CDC said.
The Vessel Sanitation Program epidemiologists and health officers boarded the ship Sunday in Galveston and conducted a formal outbreak investigation, the CDC said.
“VSP conducts outbreak investigations when 3 percent or more of the ship’s passengers or crew members report they are sick with symptoms of gastrointestinal illness,” the CDC said. “We may also conduct an outbreak investigation if an unusual gastrointestinal illness pattern or characteristic is found, even if the illness rate is less than 3 percent.”
The CDC conducts outbreak investigations on ships sailing in the United States or within 15 days of arriving at a U.S. port, the CDC said.
Princess Cruise Line released a statement about the outbreak Tuesday.
“Onboard the Feb. 26 sailing of Ruby Princess, there were a number of cases of mild gastrointestinal illness among passengers, the cause likely being the common but contagious virus called Norovirus,” the company said.
Norovirus causes vomiting and diarrhea, the CDC said.
People can contract Norovirus through direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water and touching contaminated surfaces, the CDC said.
“We immediately initiated additional enhanced sanitization procedures to interrupt the person-to-person spread of this virus,” officials said. “As an additional precaution, the ship underwent an additional disinfection on March 4 in Galveston ahead of its next departure.”
Crews disinfected high-touch surfaces such as railings, door handles and elevator buttons, officials said. Passengers that were ill were isolated until they were not contagious as well.
The ship is on a seven-day western Caribbean cruise and returning to Galveston on Sunday, officials said Tuesday.
