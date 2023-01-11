CCISD calls May election for two school board seats By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter Jan 11, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEAGUE CITYThe Clear Creek Independent School District will be holding a general election for two school board positions on May 6.The District 2 and District 3 positions are up for election, according to the district.The first day to file for a spot on the ballot is Jan. 18 and applications must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 17, according to the school district.Interested candidates can apply for a position online at ccisd.net/elections, or pick up a packet in person at 2425 East Main St. in League City.If filing by mail, an application should be mailed to Clear Creek ISD at P.O. Box 799 in League City, 77574.Applications can also be e-mailed to elections@ccisd.net.For the May election, the school district will contract election services with Galveston County for the District 2 election and Harris County for the District 2 and 3 election. 