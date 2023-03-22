A bill proposing tougher penalties for catalytic converter theft and named for a slain sheriff’s deputy has cleared a key committee in the Texas Legislature.
The Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved Senate Bill 224, also known as the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act. The act is a combined version of Senate Bill 432 by Sen. Mayes Middleton, who represents Galveston County, and Senate Bill 465 by Sen. Paul Bettencourt, who represents parts of Houston.
It next goes to the Senate floor.
The bill is named after a Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot and killed after confronting three men attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his pickup.
“Stopping catalytic converters theft is an important priority in the Texas Senate as we have folks being killed over $100 million of theft by criminal rings,” Bettencourt said.
The bill is mostly the same as the two previous bills, with the exception of naming Almendarez.
The main component of the three bills is laying out punishments for stealing catalytic converters.
The sentencing recommendations range from a Class C misdemeanor if the value of the property is less than $100 to a first-degree felony if the property value is more than $300,000. The punishment for a Class C misdemeanor can be up to a $500 with no jail time, whereas the penalty for a first-degree felony can range in sentences from five to 99 years in prison.
The bill builds on House Bill 4110, which went into effect September 2021, which worked to address the issue of not being able to trace the origin of catalytic converters. The law required anybody attempting to sell a catalytic converter to provide the year, make, model and vehicle identification number from which it was removed and a copy of the ownership title. The law also requires scrap buyers to record their purchases and obtain and keep a thumbprint of sellers on file. Almendarez died March 31, 2022, when he interrupted three men stealing a catalytic converter from his truck in a parking lot in Houston. The men are charged with capital murder, but one was a teen at the time and will avoid the death penalty, according to ABC 13 Houston.
Almendarez’s widow, Flor Zarzoza, testified before the committee about her experience in recent court hearings having to face her husband’s alleged killers.
“You give us the energy we need; we’re not going to give up,” committee chair Sen. John Whitmire of Houston told Zarzoza.
Middleton didn’t respond to a call seeking comment.
