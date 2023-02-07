GALVESTON
Island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta puts the odds of a casino bill passing out of the Texas legislature at about the same as drawing a royal flush — slim to none.
Those who like the odds better point to reports about Gov. Greg Abbott’s change of stance during his reelection campaign. Abbott said he was open to the idea of casino expansion in Texas, a reversal from “wholehearted” opposition, according to reports.
Abbott’s reversal might sound encouraging, but Fertitta and other industry observers point to the same hurdle every year — politics.
“Remember, Republicans control the Senate and the House,” Fertitta said last week.
He was referring to a bill by state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, for a quartet of gaming resorts, each equipped with luxury hotels, restaurants, convention centers and entertainment venues.
New players have entered the game since.
A TALE OF TWO BILLS
State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, Friday filed legislation calling for a constitutional amendment to legalize casino and sports gambling in Texas. House Joint Resolution 97 would allow voters to decide whether to legalize casinos. Its approval could result in seven casinos in Texas, including two in the Houston area, according to the bill’s text.
Alvarado’s bill, Senate Joint Resolution 17, also seeks to legalize casino gambling and sports betting. She argues her more conservative proposal for four casinos across the state will be more palatable among gambling-averse Republicans.
Fertitta, owner of Landry’s Inc. and the Golden Nugget Casinos brands, would welcome casino gambling in Texas, and long has said he would operate a casino in Galveston if it were legal. Fertitta, who owns The San Luis Resort, a hotel and conference center property in Galveston, also thinks Republicans are warming up to gambling, but until a Republican senator files the bill, it’s probably a losing hand, he said.
Texans already can play the lottery and gamble at racetracks, but conservatives have long fought legalized casino gambling. Most forms of gambling are prohibited by the Texas Constitution, which can be amended only if two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers agree to put the matter to a statewide vote.
Constitutional amendments happen frequently in Texas, Rice University Professor Joseph Cozza, who specializes in U.S. and comparative public law, said.
“Every off-year, you’ll see five or more amendments,” Cozza said.
“Texas has one of the longest constitutions in the world for a reason,” he said.
GALVESTON AND GAMBLING
Galveston is steeped in gambling history, and often was referred to as the “Sin City of the Southwest” before Las Vegas took the mantle. Rosenberg Library articles and countless tales from the first half of the 20th century recall bootlegging and gambling as major industries on the island from the 1920s through the ‘50s.
Central to this sector of the island economy was the Maceo family, owners of the world-renowned Balinese Room. The club was a focal point of the island’s leisure industry for decades until Texas Rangers shuttered its doors for gambling violations in 1957. It was a time when the island economy was bolstered by the gambling, bootlegging and prostitution trades, historians say.
About a decade ago, some proponents saw gambling in Galveston as a way to attract tourists by the busloads — like the island did a century ago. Cash-strapped cities see legalized gambling as an easy revenue stream. And some tourism industry operators see it as a way to increase their businesses.
Opponents say casinos don’t benefit tourist destinations, however. They’re self-contained environments where people spend all their money and rarely wander off the property to dine or sleep elsewhere. People who live fewer than 10 miles from casinos are twice as likely to become problem gamblers, according to the Institute for American Values.
GAMBLING ON THE FUTURE
Galveston, where 7 million people visit each year, is a much different city than it was a decade ago. Some islanders argue Galveston already is overrun with tourists and needs no more. Does Galveston need gambling?
Kelly de Schaun, CEO of the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, which oversees island tourism efforts, is on the board of the Texas Travel Alliance, which works on the legislative level for tourism. The alliance has been tracking the push for gambling for the past 18 months, de Schaun said.
The sentiment is it’s too soon to know whether or when gambling might become an issue for Galveston, de Schaun said.
“The options on the table range from virtual sports betting to requirements for a resort-style amenity and the final bills will be determinative of the type of gambling product we may see in Texas and the ultimate economic impact of the industry,” de Schaun said of Alvarado’s resolution.
“We do not expect the bill to pass as is, and, if and when it does pass, it would then have to go to a citizen vote of the people of Texas.
“Galvestonians will have a long time to ponder whether or not this would be of value to our community, but until we know the parameters, we can’t begin to assess the impact.”
Alvarado was optimistic Tuesday for her gambling bill, however, saying the often-tried, often-killed issue has more momentum than ever. Conservatives seem to be relaxing their opposition to gambling, Alvarado said.
“That’s where most of the opposition lies,” Alvarado said when asked about Republican resistance to the issue she’s been pushing since 2009. “I’m happy to work with anyone, but it has to be done differently than it was in the past.
“My bill is a little more conservative; it only calls for four casinos. The bill that was filed in the House is eight casinos.
“Right now, we’re just comparing differences. You have several hardcore ‘nos’ in the Senate, so that’s going to be a challenge. I’m talking with Republican colleagues to see what their take is — and there’s a handful that no matter what you say to them, it’s a hardcore no.
“We’re just trying to get input from everybody and see how we can move it forward.”
Alvarado had not yet spoken with state Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston, or state Rep. Terri Leo-Wilson, R-Galveston, to gauge how they might vote on bills that could influence the island economy.
Middleton and Leo-Wilson did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
