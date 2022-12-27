GALVESTON
After more than two years of disruption by the COVID-19 pandemic and a fire, Galveston County criminal courts returned to something like normal operation in 2022. These are some of the most high-profile cases tried this year:
5. Kevin Lee Zeller - Sentenced Sept. 28
A jury in the 10th District Court took less than an hour to find Zeller, 55, of Texas City, guilty of assault of a family member, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office. Zeller was sentenced to 60 years in prison for brutalizing and keeping an ex-girlfriend prisoner, prosecutors said.
Texas City Police were dispatched to the woman’s home after she reported she was being held captive by her boyfriend on Feb. 16, 2021, according to the district attorney’s office.
Officers said Zeller told them the woman had left the home, but would not allow officers inside to verify her safety. Police verified through cell phone audio the victim still was inside the home, was injured and being held against her will.
“Initially the victim denied that she was in the home,” Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff said. “But as he was knocking, the officer could hear his knocks from her end from the phone and gave her a code to say to confirm she was there before they made entry.
“This was great thinking on behalf of the officer.”
Officers began forcing their way into the home, before Zeller relented and let them in, police said. Zeller tried to resist officers, but was taken into custody, officers said.
Police found the victim with severe bruising and facial bleeding, police said.
Zeller was indicted for family violence with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
“Based on Zeller’s case and history of abuse, his charges were elevated from a misdemeanor to a felony, giving him a sentence range of 25 years to life in prison,” Petroff said. “Based on the egregiousness of this case, we wanted to ensure we made an example of him. This illustrates the seriousness our office takes domestic abuse and that we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”
Zeller will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.
4. Dudley Bernard - Sentenced Oct. 28
Bernard, 47, of League City, was sentenced Oct. 28 to 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the 2019 murder of his wife on Thanksgiving Day. Bernard was convicted Aug. 5 of the shooting death of his wife, Chauntelle Bernard, 42, of League City on Nov. 28, 2019, prosecutors said.
Dudley Bernard called League City police about 11 p.m. that Thursday and said he was “in a corner” and “was done,” according to an affidavit.
Dispatchers called him back, and he told them he had accidentally shot his wife, according to the affidavit.
Responding officers found Chauntelle Bernard face down in the foyer of her home in the 2300 block of Indigo Harbour Lane. Dudley Bernard was outside near the road, according to the affidavit. Dudley Bernard declined to give a statement, according to the affidavit.
Both the Bernards were federal employees. Dudley Bernard had worked as an agriculture specialist at the Houston Seaport port of entry since August 2008, according to a spokesman. Chauntelle Bernard joined U.S. Customs and Border Protection in 2008 and had worked her way up to become a supervisory officer.
A relative who had been staying with the Bernards for several days told police the couple had gone outside with Thanksgiving guests to see them off and eventually went back inside, according to the affidavit.
Dudley Bernard picked his keys up from a kitchen counter and walked back outside, according to the affidavit.
Chauntelle Bernard told the relative her husband was going to his car to get a gun, according to the affidavit.
Chauntelle Bernard got her own gun and locked the kitchen door, but her husband forced the door open and entered the room with his gun, according to the affidavit.
The relative told police she had gotten between the two and pleaded with Dudley Bernard to stop, but he went around her and started shooting at his wife, according to the affidavit.
After Chauntelle Bernard fell to the floor, Dudley Bernard stood over her and fired numerous shots at point-blank range into the back of her head, according to the affidavit.
Under Texas law, Bernard will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years in prison. Before his sentencing, on Oct. 19, Bernard filed an appeal to his conviction.
3. Daryl Gardiner - Sentenced Aug. 26
Gardiner, 36, of La Marque, was sentenced Aug. 26 to 14 years in prison for the Jan. 2021 shooting death of his friend, Adam Elihu Miller, 36, of La Marque.
The jury deliberated for seven hours over two days before returning a guilty verdict on a second-degree, rather than a first-degree, felony, prosecutors said.
This decision was made because Texas allows jurors to lower the severity of an offense if they decide it was committed in a sudden heat of passion that rendered the defendant unable to coolly reflect on his actions, prosecutors said.
Miller and Gardiner were in a polyamorous relationship with a North Carolina woman and lived together in a house in the 1400 block of Duroux Road in La Marque, according to court testimony.
The prosecution and defense agreed in opening arguments that on the night of Jan. 20, 2021, a fight broke out between the woman and Miller, during which Miller slapped the woman.
Gardiner grabbed a .45-caliber handgun he kept for self-defense, the defense argued. Calvin Parks, who is representing Gardiner, argued the 5-foot, 11-inch, 280-pound Miller tackled the slightly-built Gardiner and choked him to near-unconsciousness, while repeatedly punching him as the two fought over control of the gun, according to court testimony.
Gardiner managed to separate himself from Miller and as Miller was preparing to tackle Gardiner again, Gardiner fired into Miller, killing him, the defense said.
Galveston County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Erin Barnhart testified Aug. 24 that Miller was struck by eight shots. The deadliest shot struck Miller’s proximal aorta, heart and lung.
Gardiner will be eligible for parole after serving seven years in prison.
2. Jeremiah Glenn - Sentenced Nov. 15
Glenn, 20, of Texas City, was sentenced Nov. 15 for capital murder and aggravated robbery in the 2019 shooting death of Curtis Lee, 47, when he was just 16 years old. Glenn will spend at least 37 years in prison before he's eligible for parole at age of 56. He had spent three years in county jail awaiting trial, which is credited to his overall sentence.
Glenn was convicted for a crime spree that began Oct. 2, 2019 with the theft of a vehicle in Dickinson, according to evidence and testimony collected by the court. The vehicle was recovered, but a .357-caliber revolver and ammunition were missing, police said.
Yassier Ramirez alleged that on Oct. 6, a man approached him at a Food Rite grocery store in Texas City and threatened him by pointing a revolver at his head, before demanding his car keys and stealing his Honda Odyssey, police said.
Glenn shot and killed Lee less than an hour later at Costa Mariposa Apartments, three miles from the Food Rite, police said. Glenn then stole Lee’s Nissan Maxima, authorities alleged.
Ramirez’s Honda Odyssey was found 300 feet from Lee’s body and a fingerprint on a water bottle in it matched Glenn’s, police said.
Lee’s vehicle was found abandoned Oct. 7 and investigators also found keys to Ramirez’s vehicle, police said.
Investigators found Glenn at a nearby apartment complex, from which he bolted while brandishing a firearm, police said. Glenn was found hiding under a house with the stolen .357-caliber handgun nearby, police said.
Capital cases carry an automatic life sentence, but because he was 16, Glenn is eligible for parole after 40 years. He was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the robbery, which would allow eligibility for parole after 30 years, but he would still have another seven years for the murder.
1. William Lewis Reece - Sentenced June 29
Reece, 63, pleaded guilty and received two life sentences June 29 for the murders of Laura Kate Smither, 12, of Friendswood, and Jessica Lee Cain, 17, of Tiki Island. Reece was sent to Brazoria County that same day he pleaded and received an additional life sentence for the murder of Kelli Cox, 20, of Denton.
The three Texas murders were all committed in 1997, preceded by the murder of Tiffany Johnston, 19, who was killed in Oklahoma that same year.
Reece had been incarcerated since 1998, when he was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison for the kidnapping of Sandra Sapaugh, then 19, of Webster. Sapaugh escaped Reece and identified him to police.
In 2015, DNA evidence linked Reece to the murder of Johnston. He was then indicted in 2016 for the murders of Smither, Cain and Cox. Smither’s body was found about two weeks after her disappearance, but Cain and Cox’s bodies were not found until Reece led investigators to Cox’s remains in Rosharon and Cain’s remains in a field in south Houston.
The prosecution believed Reece’s cooperation was an attempt for leniency and to avoid extradition to Oklahoma, which sentenced him to death in June 2021 for Johnston’s murder.
Reece’s crime spree was recently examined in “Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields” on Netflix.
