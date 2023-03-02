GALVESTON
Carnival Cruise Line said Thursday it would add a fourth ship to its Galveston-based fleet and begin offering travel periods as long as 12 days.
Carnival Miracle will join vessels Breeze, Dream and Jubilee in the fall of 2024 and offer trips of nine to 12 days through the spring of 2025, the company said.
Miracle, a 88,500 ton, 963-foot ship with a crew of 934 and a guest capacity of 2124 with 12 decks, is docked in San Francisco and will move to Galveston on Oct. 1.
The ship will sail to destinations such as Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; Cartagena, Colombia; and make a Panama Canal transit.
Carnival Miracle recently completed a dry dock where to receive external repairs.
“We have always offered a great variety of cruises from Galveston, but by adding a fourth Carnival ship to homeport in Galveston and sailing these longer itineraries, we are giving our guests great new choices, especially for those who want to experience a wider variety of beautiful ports of call and more time to enjoy their time at sea,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
Carnival Jubilee, which will replace Carnival Vista, is a 182,800-ton vessel capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members.
The ship will be the first able to run on liquified natural gas to sail from Galveston. The Jubilee’s hybrid power system allows it to burn either liquified natural gas or traditional fuel, the company said.
Docking Miracle in Galveston was a nod to the island port's strengths in the market, Duffy said.
“Galveston is one of our top homeports, and with the arrival of Carnival Jubilee and the new Carnival Miracle itineraries, it will only grow in popularity with our guests,” Duffy said.
The port of Galveston, which is the only cruise homeport in Texas and the fourth most popular in North America, hosts more than 1 million cruise passengers a year.
The 2023 budget adopted by the Galveston Wharves Board in October 2022 forecasts $58 million in gross operating revenues, a new record for the self-funding landlord port that makes money from sources such as dockage and parking fees.
The cruise business generates more than 60 percent of port revenues as well, officials said.
The cruise business generated $557 million in local business revenues in 2022, Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees has said.
The city of Galveston benefits directly with almost $1.5 million annually from the port and its cruise business, port officials have said.
The total includes an estimated $900,000 port payment for total passenger movements, $370,000 in sales tax from port parking revenues, and the $180,000 guaranteed port payment, officials have said.
(2) comments
👍(0)
Good, more tax revenue to lower our tax rate.
They need to spend a little of that money to beautify Port Industrial Blv and keep working on that drainage!
