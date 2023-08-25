Local animal shelters are taking part in a nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, offering discounted adoption fees and working to create space at the shelters.
Clear the Shelters, a campaign by NBCUniversal, is back for its eighth year. The campaign, which began in 2015, encourages the public to adopt animals during August to free up space at shelters. Since its inception, more than 935,000 animals have been adopted, with nearly 73,000 so far this year.
Local shelters taking part in the initiative include the Galveston Island Humane Society, and Galveston County Animal Resource Center.
The Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, has taken part in Clear the Shelters for years, Executive Director Josh Henderson said.
“There is a seemingly endless supply of pets currently,” Henderson said. “While the goal is to clear the shelter, we are not suspending our services, and we continue to intake new and exciting animals each day.”
Overcrowding is a serious problem in the United States, with 6.3 million animals entering shelters each year — 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats — the ASPCA reports. About 920,000 animals are euthanized each year — 390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats. Of the 6.3 million pets taken into shelters, 4.1 million will be adopted, according to the ASPCA.
Intake at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center. 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City, is high right now, so it’s pretty full, Shivonne Ryans, director of animal services, said.
“This is an important initiative because nationally there has been an increase in intakes for all shelters and animals staying longer than we would like, which creates a capacity issue,” Ryans said. “Events like this help increase adoptions and live-release rates by creating awareness to the needs of shelters to move animals quickly into new homes.”
Both the humane society and resource center have adopted hundreds of animals this year, with a sizable number of adoptions this month, staff said. The resource center has adopted out about 330 dogs and cats in 2023, with 33 adoptions in August so far, Ryans said. The shelter has 190 dogs and cats to choose from, but the facility is shooting for 75 adoptions in August.
“Adoption is really saving a life and the animal will provide you with companionship and overall bring more happiness to your life,” Ryans said.
So far this year, the humane society has adopted out 343 cats and 370 dogs, Henderson said. In August, 33 cats and 34 dogs have been adopted. The humane society is housing 140 cats and 87 dogs, with 74 cats and 30 dogs in foster homes.
“If there is room in your heart and home for a pet and you have been waiting for a sign, this is the time to take the plunge,” Henderson said.
Both shelters are providing adoption incentives through the end of August. The humane society is offering $20 adoptions for every animal on Tuesday and Thursday in August.
Each adopter also will get a “swag bag” from Hill’s Science Diet Pet Food and have a chance to spin a wheel for adoption savings at the front desk. Adopters might be eligible for a $10 adoption to approved homes, staff said. At the resource center, all adoptions have been reduced to $25 with a fully vetted cat or dog, which has been spayed or neutered, microchipped and given a rabies vaccine.
Like shelters across the country, local shelters also are in need of volunteers.
“I started volunteering about three months ago after I saw all the animals and I began walking the dogs because they need exercise,” resource center volunteer Linda Sigler said. “I am really surprised more people don’t volunteer. This is a county facility in a big county.”
