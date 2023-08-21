GALVESTON
Representatives of Flock Safety, a company that sells surveillance equipment and services, responded Sunday to the city attorney’s fears a contract would allow widespread sharing of data about peoples’ movements by saying many cities use the program and the company is unable to sell or share data with third parties.
The city council at a Thursday workshop is set to discuss the installation and use of Flock cameras on the seawall and, at its regular meeting that night, consider whether to share city and driver data with the Atlanta-based company.
The notion of adding the pole-mounted cameras, which capture such data as license plate information, vehicle descriptions and movements when linked to other cameras, raised questions about privacy for residents and sensitive information held by the city.
The move also launches Galveston into a national debate about the spread of surveillance systems that groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union argues could allow paying customers anywhere to track people wherever the cameras exist.
DATA FEARS
City Attorney Don Glywasky wrote a letter urging city council members to reject the deal, asserting the firm has been implicated in Chinese data-mining, which would put the entire population under surveillance and open up private data to all kinds of sources, according to an agenda packet.
He noted those fears to Police Chief Doug Balli and recommended amendments to the proposed contract before sending it to the city council for vote. The changes didn’t make it into the version the city council will consider, Glywasky said.
‘INVESTIGATIVE TOOL’
The Galveston Municipal Police Association on Monday came to Flock’s defense in a social media statement asserting the camera systems are efficient and widespread.
Galveston is one of only two cities in the county not using a system that would assist officers in identifying vehicles linked to crimes, as well as stolen vehicles, according to the association.
“Glywasky has blocked the utilization of this investigative tool for nearly two years now with his false accusations that this software would pose threats to the city of Galveston’s software or servers,” Anthony Rogers, association president, said on social media.
“(The association) wonders if Mr. Glywasky is concerned for the citizens of Galveston or himself,” Rogers wrote. “Amongst all the support for solving more crime in Galveston, the only people it appears would have an issue with Flock are everyday criminals and City Attorney Don Glywasky.”
CHINA CONNECTION
Glywasky worried the contract is dangerous because Matrix Partners, an investor in Flock, owns a Chinese data-mining company.
Flock serves 3,000-plus communities around the United States, including those in many of the most privacy-conscious cities in the country, such as the Silicon Valley region, Flock spokeswoman Holly Beilin wrote in a statement to The Daily News.
“The claim of ties to China is not accurate,” Beilin wrote. “The article makes reference to one of our minority venture capital investors, Matrix Partners, which is also an investor in dozens of companies your readers likely know and use each day: Canva, Hubspot, Postmates, Oculus, Splitwise and ZenDesk, to name a few. Matrix Partners China is an entirely different legal entity with a different team.”
Matrix Partners China is the company’s Beijing office.
Because Flock doesn’t own its customer data, it’s unable to share or sell it, Beilin argued. And it’s “not necessarily accurate” that the agreement would subject Flock-obtained data to the Open Records Act, which was another one of Glywasky’s worries. The data could be exempt because it “can be considered” documents relating to national security or material being used for an investigation, Beilin wrote.
The notion that Flock cameras would place the populace under surveillance, like Glywasky warned, is misleading, Beilin wrote.
“In fact, federal case law has ruled several times that capturing license plate data for a limited time is clearly not a violation of privacy,” Beilin wrote.
Flock has been trusted for years by some of the largest cities in Texas, including Fort Worth, Dallas and Houston, Beilin wrote. Flock has worked with local chapters of organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union, the NAACP and others to ensure its data practices are ethical, responsible and secure, Beilin wrote.
BIG BROTHER
But a blog post written by the ACLU in February called the cameras dangerously powerful.
“Working with police departments, neighborhood watches, and other private customers, Flock not only allows private camera owners to create their own hot lists that will generate alarms when listed plates are spotted, but also runs all plates against state police watchlists and the FBI’s primary criminal database, the National Crime Information Center,” the ACLU wrote.
“Unlike a targeted automatic license-plate-recognition camera system that is designed to take pictures of license plates, check the plates against local hot lists, and then flush the data if there’s no hit, Flock is building a giant camera network that records people’s comings and goings across the nation, and then makes that data available for search by any of its law enforcement customers,” according to the ACLU.
“Such a system provides even small-town sheriffs access to a sweeping and powerful mass-surveillance tool, and allows big actors like federal agencies and large urban police departments to access the comings and goings of vehicles in even the smallest of towns,” according to the ACLU.
AN OPTION
But the ACLU has had to retract comments about Flock, Beilin said in a phone interview Monday.
Customers can opt to share their surveillance data with others on Flock’s system, but no one has to share that information, Beilin said. Cities can share data with other specific cities, with numerous other cities in a geographical area or with state and national databases, Beilin said.
Flock also uses a third-party cloud-based server, Amazon Web Services, to store data, and the company doesn’t have access to that server, Beilin said.
“We don’t maintain any databases,” Beilin said. “And we aren’t asking for any information from the city.”
PROVEN TOOL
While some council members said it was too early to discuss their views on the proposed contract, Councilwoman Marie Robb told The Daily News Monday she was extremely pleased with Flock cameras as a system, but hasn’t thoroughly reviewed the data-sharing contract.
Robb is “100 percent” behind the use of Flock cameras, saying Pirates Beach neighborhoods in the West End have used them successfully for four years.
A rash of burglaries led residents in the area to install 21 Flock cameras, which recently identified a stolen car driving through the neighborhood, Robb said.
The Pirates Beach cameras also helped police nab a man who stole a pool heater recently from Robb’s neighborhood, she said. The thief made it to Bush International Airport before officers found him in the rental car he used to steal the equipment, Robb said.
“We should at least have cameras going on and off the causeway, at the ferry and at the San Luis Pass,” Robb said. “At least on the entrances and exits of the island.”
