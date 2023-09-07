Lowe's land goes to auction

Galveston County decided to eliminate a sale of public land between 55th and 57th streets north of Broadway in Galveston.

 JENNIFER

REYNOLDS/

The Daily News

Galveston County Commissioners Court agreed Tuesday to terminate a $3.7 million sale of almost 9 acres along Broadway in front of the Criminal Justice Center in Galveston that likely would have led to the development of retail or restaurants, or both.

Termination of the deal was another setback for the county, which has long tried to sell the land on the northwest corner of Broadway and 54th Street to developers for commercial use.

