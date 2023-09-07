Galveston County Commissioners Court agreed Tuesday to terminate a $3.7 million sale of almost 9 acres along Broadway in front of the Criminal Justice Center in Galveston that likely would have led to the development of retail or restaurants, or both.
Termination of the deal was another setback for the county, which has long tried to sell the land on the northwest corner of Broadway and 54th Street to developers for commercial use.
Commissioners were set to discuss and potentially vote on terminating a contract to sell the highly coveted island land.
Commissioners didn’t discuss the item in open session, but did approve the termination, spokesman Spencer Lewis confirmed Thursday. But commissioners haven’t returned calls this week to answer why.
Lowe’s Home Improvement paid $3.1 million for what was then county-owned land in 2010. But in 2011, the company said it wouldn’t develop the 117,000-square-foot store. Lowe’s cited frail national economic conditions as the reason.
In 2019, the county bought the land back from Lowe’s for $3.5 million.
Officials with Wingfield Partners couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.
Commissioners on Feb. 6 approved the long-awaited sale of the land to Wingfield. In its agreement with the county, Winfield secured a 120-day feasibility study period before buying the property. Since then, Wingfield has sought and secured extensions for due diligence and inspections.
Unconfirmed speculation has it city flood mitigation rules on Broadway would take several acres, possibly for a detention pond, out of the profit-making pool, which prompted Wingfield to seek new terms.
The city of Galveston in 2018 enacted a rule requiring developers to detain 1 acre foot of water for each acre of land. An acre-foot is the volume of water that would cover an acre of land a foot deep, about 326,000 gallons.
