GALVESTON
Dignitaries, elected officials, bankers and other luminaries from Galveston County and Houston gathered Friday and Saturday to honor restaurateur Johnny Carrabba III as this year’s “Buck N’ Ball” award winner in an event at The Bryan Museum celebrating the Italian-American contribution to Texas history.
Teamwork, staying hungry, perseverance and family all were keys to his success, Carrabba said during a question-and-answer session Friday with J.P. Bryan, founder of the museum, 1315 21st St.
But Carrabba isn’t ready to rest on his laurels, he told the audience.
“I’m still in the hunt,” he said.
The Buck N’ Ball award recognizes distinguished people with roots in the American West who have demonstrated resolve and history-changing achievements in their careers.
Born on the East End of Houston, Carrabba was raised in his parent’s grocery store, Carrabba’s Friendly Grocery, and attended St. Thomas High School.
He and his uncle Damian Mandola opened Carrabba’s Italian Grill in 1986 on Kirby Drive and two years later another on South Voss Road.
Success came quickly. Carrabba recalled working in the kitchen of the restaurant when an employee told him Chris T. Sullivan, one of the founders of Outback Steakhouse, was on the line. Busy, Carrabba asked the employee to take a message. But Carrabba returned the call. In 1993, Outback Steakhouse created a joint venture partnership that resulted in more than 250 Carrabba’s Italian Grill Restaurants nationwide.
Carrabba and his family continue to own and operate the two original Carrabba’s restaurants, employing more than 200 people, many who have been with the restaurants for decades. In 2012, he and family launched fast-casual concept, Mia’s Table, opened one block behind the original Carrabba’s on Kirby.
Carrabba’s maternal and paternal great-grandparents immigrated from Sicily in the 1800s and landed in the Galveston area. Carrabba and his family were the guests of honor Friday and Saturday at Galveston’s The Bryan Museum’s annual gala. The Bryan conducted an hour-long interview with Carrabba on Friday.
Carrabba was 27 years old when his uncle Damian Mandola, owner of Damian’s Cucina Italiana in Houston, approached him about opening a restaurant. Carrabba grew up the in the food service industry, and, although apprehensive, the two embarked on the journey, which he said turned out to be considerably more successful than he ever dreamed.
“I really wanted to stay in my world with my family, my employees and my customers, but we have created something special,” said Carrabba, who emotionally thanked his parents, Rosie and John Jr., who were in the audience Friday night.
He repeatedly mentioned and thanked his grandparents and ancestors, who picked cotton in Huntsville and Bryan, Texas, and strawberries in Dickinson, and noted the sacrifices they made for their families. Although the two unrelated groups left Sicily around the same time, no one really wanted to leave, he said. But seriously bad economic conditions there drove them to carve out new lives in America. They traveled here on cargo ships, “maybe $10 in their pocket, but they did it for the love of their family.”
“These are the things that I learned from them: discipline, hard work, common courtesy,” Carrabba said. “They believed in God, in family and in hard work and I could not have done this without their direction. And, hands down, I learned it takes a team to be successful. Restaurants are the ultimate team sport. And I am loving my team and they love me back. I learned to take care of my customers and take care of my team.”
Carrabba also doesn’t tend to take himself too seriously, telling the audience he was a graduate of the “University of Meatballs,” rectifying any notion that running a restaurant is a glamorous business.
“It is a hard business, with long hours and lots of moving parts,” he said. “Our family probably has fed more people in Houston than any other family” because between the various uncles, aunts, cousins and relatives, they have had dozens of restaurants over the past decades.
“You never know who will control your destiny,” Carrabba said. When he and Mandola sought financing for their first restaurant, eight banks turned them down before he was able to get financing to open in 1986.
Does he regret going national and turning over his concept and name to a large corporation, which now operates under Bloomin’ Brands?
“I would do it again, but I would want to keep more control — over the menu, the recipes and the restaurant,” he said. “We run restaurants from the heart. I know my DNA and I’m a hands-on operator. It’s been a journey and I’m staying hungry.”
