GALVESTON
Ironman is considered one of the most difficult endurance tests in sports. But that hasn’t deterred three blind women from setting out to conquer the event.
Islander Trelle Dandridge, Leti Sandoval, of Bryan, and Kellie Dewveall, of the Clear Lake area, along with their guide Cheyenne Meyer, of McKinney, will compete in Sunday’s Ironman 70.3-mile relay on the island.
They are the first-known group of blind women to take part in a half Ironman with one guide. Dandridge and Dewveall are blind, and Sandoval has limited vision, as well as impaired hearing.
That hasn’t held them back from reaching their goals or conquering endurance sports.
CONVERGING COMPETITORS
Dandridge, Dewveall and Sandoval had all known each other distantly from different events around the Houston area and all competed independently with Meyer as their guide.
“In 2016, I was doing a triathlon and I saw a blind man competing with a guide,” Meyer said. “I thought it would be really cool to do that.
“I asked how I could learn to do it and I was shown how to,” she said. “I ended up loving it and I have probably been a guide in more than 50 races, marathons and triathlons.”
Dandridge, Dewveall and Sandoval became better acquainted in 2019 when they became involved in Team Catapult, a Houston-based organization that works to “catapult” people who are disabled over adversity in endurance sports.
The women were tipped off to the organization by Meyer, who had competed in a half-marathon with Dandridge, a half Ironman with Dewveall and several rides and runs with Sandoval.
Dewveall was training for a full Ironman in Florida when she enlisted Dandridge and Sandoval to help her train, leading to the team’s inception.
“I needed to prepare for an ocean swim, so I asked Trelle to run and Leti to bike on the Bolivar Peninsula,” Dewveall said. “We all had a great time and we decided to do it for real.”
The team, which originally went by “Blind Luck,” now goes by “Blind Fury” — burning barriers for adaptive athletes.
“Finding ways to break down barriers is the ultimate freedom,” Dandridge said.
IN THE LONG RUN
Each woman comes from a different athletic background and has dealt with different obstacles. Dandridge is a long-time runner and after her half marathon Sunday, will have competed in 25, including six in the past seven months.
Dandridge began losing her sight after a 1989 crash damaged her optic nerves. Dandridge made several trips in the mid-2010s to China and Thailand for stem-cell treatments in hopes of restoring her sight, as reported in The Daily News.
“My light perception and color came back from the operations but it wasn’t a permanent fix,” Dandridge said. “I was happy I tried it. I would regret it if I didn’t.
“I realized after that I would embrace who I am and experience everything that life has to offer.”
Dewveall was a track athlete from 12 years old to 27 years old, when she took 24 years off to get married and have children, she said.
“When I became an empty nester, I wanted to throw myself into something and get back in shape,” Dewveall said. “I began walking around my kitchen island every day and eventually that turned into 10 miles a day and jogging around it while my husband timed me.
“He got tired of that and got me a treadmill, so he could access the fridge when he wanted.”
Dewveall eventually heard about a local race and decided she wanted to compete, but realized it would be her first competition being fully blind. Her vision was impaired after contracting a parasite as a child while playing in water. She became legally blind at 12 and fully blind at 50.
“I realized that I can’t compete against the athlete I was before,” Dewveall said. “I am not the same person I was.
“But just because you haven’t heard of somebody doing something before, doesn’t mean that it can’t be done.”
Sandoval became an endurance athlete more recently, first racing in 2019. She has since competed in a half marathon, two full marathons and the Galveston Ironman last year, doing both the run and bike with another athlete doing the swimming leg.
Although she is proficient in each leg of the Ironman, Sandoval enjoys cycling the most.
A MATTER OF TRUST
Sandoval has a disease known as Usher syndrome, a genetic illness that affects the hearing and sight. It hasn’t stopped her from achieving her goals, though.
“I began cycling with Cheyenne, who would be tethered to me,” Sandoval said. “Because I am hard of hearing in addition to little sight, she has to tap me to help guide if I can’t hear because of the wind. It was tough to get used to, but we got the hang of it.”
Meyer was a collegiate runner and competitive triathlete, until an accident in 2016. But it didn’t end her athletic career. She dedicated herself to helping others reach their own goals. Sunday’s Ironman will be Meyer’s eighth as a guide and the third Galveston Ironman as a guide and fourth overall.
“It’s so much more fun to race as a guide,” Meyer said. “I always have a friend to share the experience with. I love to help people, so to have the trust of dear friends to help them safely get to the finish line means the world to me.”
ISLAND TRIATHLON
Sunday’s event kicks off at 6:45 a.m. at Offatts Bayou, with the first leg, a 1.2-mile swim, led by Dewveall. After the swim, Sandoval will take off on a 56-mile ride from Offatts Bayou to Seawall Boulevard, continuing on San Luis Pass Road and 5 miles into Brazoria County over the San Luis Pass Bridge and back. Dandridge will then take on the half-marathon, 13.1-miles, in and around Moody Gardens, finishing at the Discovery Pyramid.
“Why do we do this? To push our bodies to their very limits and embrace and really feel what life has to offer,” Dandridge said. “Getting started is the hardest part. People wait for somebody to reach out, but it is about finding your niche.”
