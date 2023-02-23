GALVESTON
In one swift motion, Judge Kerry Neves of the 10th District Court denied bail and revoked the bond of the man accused of causing the deaths of four in a crash in August in Galveston.
Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Rosenberg was returned to Galveston County Jail after a brief hearing Thursday, stemming from a traffic stop in Rosenberg in which he was of violating the terms of his release from jail while awaiting trial.
Officer Alex Singleton of the Rosenberg Police Department traffic enforcement unit was the only witness to take the stand in the hearing. Singleton pulled Espinoza over about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in Rosenberg after receiving a tip Espinoza was not using a court-ordered interlock system in his vehicle, which prevents drunk driving.
“We intercepted him and took him into custody," Singleton said.
Espinoza’s attorney, Mohammad Ibrahim of Ibrahim & Elliott, argued Espinoza did have an interlock device on his truck, but the vehicle was out of commission and he had use his wife’s vehicle to drive his son to school. The wife was ill, Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim argued it was a one-time incident, that Espinoza was not intoxicated when he was pulled over and that he was wearing his mandated ankle monitor.
“We are blessed to live in a country where we are innocent until proven guilty,” Ibrahim said. “The prior information the police said they obtained was just hearsay. It was not as if he was going to a bar, he wanted to bring his son to school.”
Assistant District Attorney Kacey Launius argued that this was not an isolated incident and that the community is not safe with Espinoza free and behind the wheel.
“This is a case with five serious felony charges and four people killed, including two children,” Launius said. “He was driving around the community without his interlock and with a suspended license on the way to a school, putting children at risk.
“The defendant has made a habit of disrespecting court orders and puts community safety at risk. This incident devastated our community and we request his bond to be revoked and bail to be denied.”
In a brief statement, Neves granted the court’s request.
“These are serious charges and there were heartbreaking injuries in this case,” Neves said. “This is not Harris County; we take these things seriously. Bond will be revoked and bail is denied.”
Espinoza was driving a black Hyundai SUV about 11:35 p.m. Aug. 6 that police allege ran a stop sign at 33rd Street and Avenue R in Galveston, striking a pickup truck, which crashed into a golf cart carrying six people, killing Rosenberg residents Felipe Bentancur, 49; Kaisyn Bentancur, 4; Destiny Uvalle, 25; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.
The crash also critically injured two passengers.
Espinoza is charged with four counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxicated assault with a vehicle and initially was held on $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
Espinoza has a previous conviction for DWI in 2010, according to publicly available records.
The crash led to a personal injury lawsuit against local bars and the formation of a DWI task force at the Galveston Police Department, which has arrested hundreds of drunk drivers.
Launius declined to comment following the proceedings, citing the ongoing case.
(1) comment
Too bad that the attorneys that defend guys like this don’t get thrown in jail right next them…..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.