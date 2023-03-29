GALVESTON

City crews are installing a second round of bollard lighting in a $740,000 project meant to improve safety and the visual appeal of the seawall, city officials said.

Sarah Moore Click
Sarah Click

Are City crews doing the installation? I was wondering this the other day but was under the impression the work was being contracted out.

