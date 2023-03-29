GALVESTON
City crews are installing a second round of bollard lighting in a $740,000 project meant to improve safety and the visual appeal of the seawall, city officials said.
Workers sporting helmets and neon green vests last week began installing placement holes and wiring at the seawall where they’re installing illuminated bollards.
The first phase of the lighting project, during which crews installed bollards between 29th and 39th streets, was completed in October, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Contractors started working on the second phase of the installation from 39th to 45th streets last week, Barnett said. When complete, the project will feature illuminated bollards from Sixth Street to 61st Street on the seawall.
The second phase costs $261,000 and is paid for with revenue generated by seawall parking fees, Barnett said. In all, crews will install 247 illuminated bollards on the seawall for a total cost of $740,000.
The cost for parking at the seawall is $2 an hour.
“The seawall is our primary corridor and we’ve carefully utilized seawall parking revenues to bring forward projects that truly enhance the experience for drivers and pedestrians,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
The city determines the timing of the bollard installation based on seawall parking revenues, Barnett said.
“Once the budget allows, the next phase of lighting will be completed from Sixth Street to 19th Street,” Barnett said.
The city hopes the lightning not only improves the appearance of the seawall, but provides safety to those who walk at night, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“It’s a safety issue too,” Brown said. “We have a lot of individuals that like to go to the beach and walk around the seawall at night. It serves a dual purpose, not only highlighting one of the most attractive areas of the city, but to provide safety to those who spend time there at night.”
The project initially was inspired by safety concerns, Brown said.
“I’m glad that they’ve been adding lights to the seawall — it sure does add an element of safety” Abhilash Chilakamarthi, who was jogging Wednesday on the seawall.
Chilakamarthi, who is a medical student at the University of Texas Medical Branch, said sometimes when he gets out of school he can only jog at night or early in the morning before sunrise.
“It can get a bit eerie at night when you’re by yourself,” Chilakamarthi said. “I usually don’t wear my glasses when I go out running, so sometimes I can’t really see, especially at night. I know this is only the beginning, but I can’t wait to see how the seawall will look at night when it’s all done.”
(1) comment
Are City crews doing the installation? I was wondering this the other day but was under the impression the work was being contracted out.
