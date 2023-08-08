The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association won't raise rates for residential or commercial policyholders after failing to meet the required two-thirds vote Tuesday.
The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s Board of Directors met Tuesday to vote on possible increases to insurance premiums before an Aug. 15 statutory deadline. The board's actuarial and underwriting committee suggested a 5 percent increase for residential policies and 8 percent increase for commercial policies. The measure fell short in a 5-4 vote.
The association’s 2023 rate-adequacy analysis found the current rates are inadequate by 20 percent for residential and 22 percent for commercial coverage.
This analysis pales in comparison to 2020, when the inadequacy rates for residential coverage was 44 percent and commercial coverage was inadequate by 49 percent. Factors that figure into the rate adequacy include potential claims for non-hurricane storms, potential hurricane claims, operating expenses, commissions to insurance agents who sell association policies, taxes, reinsurance and repayment of outstanding debt.
The biggest factor in the association’s rate inadequacy is the rising cost of reinsurance, said Aaron Taylor, the senior legislative and external affairs specialist for the association, which is a windstorm insurer of last resort for thousands of property owners in Galveston County.
