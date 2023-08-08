Hurricane Nicholas damage

High winds from Hurricane Nicholas destroyed the canopies at the Sonic Drive-In at 6502 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association won't raise rates for residential or commercial policyholders after failing to meet the required two-thirds vote Tuesday.

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association’s Board of Directors met Tuesday to vote on possible increases to insurance premiums before an Aug. 15 statutory deadline. The board's actuarial and underwriting committee suggested a 5 percent increase for residential policies and 8 percent increase for commercial policies. The measure fell short in a 5-4 vote.

