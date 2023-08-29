TEXAS CITY
The final residential plat for the Lago Mar development west of Interstate 45 has been approved for 59 lots, with development still to come on the east side of the highway.
The final residential plat for the Lago Mar development west of Interstate 45 has been approved for 59 lots, with development still to come on the east side of the highway.
The Texas City Planning Board gave the green light for the plat, which calls for 59 homesites on more than 20 acres, at a Tuesday special meeting.
“This part of the development will overlook a planned 100-acre lake,” city engineer Kim Golden said. “They will not be directly on the lake, but they will have a good view. The lake is expected to be completed by the end of the year or early next year.”
The new development will complete the planned residential part of the west side of Lago Mar. More than 1,900 homes have been completed in Lago Mar, with more than 4,400 planned. An additional 4,000 homes are planned for Lago Mar’s east side.
“There are still parts of Lago Mar that will be commercial developments and some mixed use, which could include some residential development in the future,” Golden said.
Lago Mar, planned since 2005, is on land east and west of I-45. Houston-based developer Land Tejas owns 2,033 acres all on the west side. Commissioners approved a single-family residential project on nearly 300 acres of undeveloped land east of I-45 and south of the Holland Road extension Dec. 7. The approved subdivision, Beacon Point at Lago Mar will have 756 lots, developed by Affinity Lago Clara and built by Chesmar Homes.
“The Lago Mar Community is full of people who are happy to call Texas City home,” Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson said. “Positive and planned growth obviously contributes to our tax base of property value, as well as to the local business economy. Texas City continues to grow from our current efforts and foundational provisions created by the previous administration. We will continue to manage and navigate the many challenges that come with a growing city.
“The growth is a testament to the hard work our city staff does, in making Texas City an attractive place for new home buyers, commercial investors and businesspeople, or those just wanting to relocate to a progressive and safe city.”
The development must begin within 30 months or the developer must come back to the city for approval, Golden said.
