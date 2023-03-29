GALVESTON
A trucker who drove an accused killer to the hospital and a Texas City police officer testified Wednesday morning about guns, blood and THC in a trial stemming from a 2020 home-invasion robbery that left three dead and two wounded.
Jacob Alvarado, 20, is being tried on a capital murder charge in the shooting death of Colton Nowak, 19, and faces life in prison if convicted.
The state alleges that in the early morning hours of March 28, 2020, Alvarado, Sean Lee Greeness, 25, of Santa Fe, and Mason Lee Perry, 19, of La Marque, entered Nowak’s apartment, 402 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City, with the intent of robbery, and an exchange of gunfire ensued.
The gunfire left Nowak dead and an unnamed woman in the house with him wounded, police have said.
The three alleged robbers also were wounded in the exchange. Perry was left at the scene and later died at a hospital.
Alvarado and Greeness, also wounded, fled in a Mazda sedan that crashed a short time later.
Greeness was found dead at the crash scene. Assistant District Attorney Shawn Connally could not answer whether the gunshot wound or crash killed him.
‘MY HOMEBOY IS DEAD’
Truck driver Troy Spencer, of Katy, had dropped off a load of crude oil about 3 a.m. at Marathon Petroleum’ Galveston Bay Refinery, 2401 Fifth Ave. S., when he encountered Alvarado, he testified.
“I was waiting for confirmation on whether I could transport another load when he jumped into the passenger side of my 18-wheeler and demanded that I take him to the hospital,” Spencer said. “He told me he was about to die.”
The audio and video of the encounter was caught on Spencer’s dash camera.
Alvarado directed Spencer to HCA Houston–Mainland hospital, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. Along the way, Alvarado removed the hoodie he was wearing and threw a pair of gloves he was wearing out the window, Connally said.
Spencer asked Alvarado what happened and he said, “We were robbed” and “My homeboy is dead.”
“When we got to the hospital, he got out of the truck and I talked to staff and took off to get back to work,” Spencer said.
TUBS OF THC
Texas City police officer Christopher Land, a member of the department’s crime scene division, walked the jury through evidence including nearly 200 photographs he recorded that night.
Land testified he found a clown mask, a Spiderman mask, an iPhone and a blood-soaked shoe in the wrecked, bloody Mazda.
Land said he found gloves, a backpack with a bullet hole in it, zip ties, a Glock 23 and a black mask in Nowak’s apartment.
In photographs presented to the jury, Land noted blood droplets on the floor throughout the home and where bullets had hit nearly every wall, a sink fixture and a microwave oven. Shell casings littered the floor, he said.
Investigators found several handguns in the home, including a Glock 22, a Colt 45 and a 9mm handgun, he said.
The most brutal scene was the bedroom where Nowak died. The photos showed a pool of blood on the bed and a 9mm handgun found under his body.
Land found nearly $5,000 in a shoe rack hanging from a door and two tubs containing hundreds of THC vape cartridges, he said.
A firearm expert is set to testify about which gun belonged to which person and who was responsible for which shots in the home. A medical examiner also is scheduled to testify about how many times Nowak was shot and who shot Perry and Greeness.
The trial is expected to continue at least through Friday and possibly into Monday, Connally said.
