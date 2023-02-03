A police department racial bias report for 2022 shows African Americans are overrepresented in vehicle searches and because of that are more likely to be found with contraband and be arrested during traffic stops, Police Chief Joe Stanton said during a commission meeting Wednesday.
Race is one of several factors added when a traffic stop is conducted, in addition to the reason for the stop, whether contraband was found as the result of the stop, Stanton said. The total number of traffic stops in the city dropped 6.6 percent, which Stanton attributed to the traffic unit in a transitional phase and fewer officers on the road, which has been rectified.
White drivers made up 47 percent of all people stopped, but 57 percent of searches were conducted on Black drivers. More than 580 Black drivers were searched compared with 322 white drivers, according to the report.
Black drivers also accounted for 53 percent of those who were arrested after a traffic stop with 374 arrests, compared to 224 white driver arrests. Drugs accounted for 63 percent of contraband seized in traffic stops, with 260 drug seizures.
“Drug addiction is the scourge of American society and Texas City is not immune,” Stanton said. “To stop the incarceration of individuals for drug violations we must provide preventative information, drug counseling and drug rehabilitation to all segments of our society.
“When society puts the tragedy of drug addiction in the hands of law enforcement, people are going to be arrested.”
Despite these disparities, the Texas City Police Department used physical force only seven times in its 13,323 overall traffic stops, he said.
“This restraint shows outstanding training and efforts of the men and women of the Texas City Police Department,” Stanton said.
Stanton also presented the city’s crime statistics, which show an overall crime increase of 9.4 percent. Despite the increase, many crime areas stayed the same or decreased, including murder, with only five in 2022, compared with six last year and 14 in 2020.
“We haven’t had a homicide in Texas City since May of 2022,” Stanton said. “Texas City, as well as the county, experienced an increase in shootings and homicides in 2020, the county-wide effort of law enforcement is what was most effective in preventing more homicides.
“Without our efforts to address this trend, we were on track for a record number of homicides.”
The city also saw motor vehicle thefts fall 15.4 percent, an 18 percent drop in burglary of motor vehicles and a 6.4 percent drop in overall burglaries. The number of assaults, simple and aggravated, remained 842 year-to-year, while thefts including fraud and forgery also remained stagnant at 1,139. These categories combined account for 69 percent of all crime in the city.
The city saw a 109 percent increase in sexual assaults, with 34 in 2021 and 71 in 2022.
“Sexual assaults are one of the least-reported crimes in any given year,” Stanton said. “The total number of sexual assaults are reflective as to whether we can get victims to come forward.”
“The sexual assaults reported in Texas City for 2022 are not a result of ‘stranger danger,’” Stanton said. “Unfortunately, the sexual assaults are being committed by family members, friends and acquaintances.”
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.