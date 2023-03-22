GALVESTON
Houstonian Kayla Goldwitz was raised on trips to her father's island hometown. But her beloved beach treks almost ended when a car accident left her in need of a wheelchair.
Goldwitz, then 17, was riding in a car with friends a week after her high school graduation in 2014 when they were in a wreck that broke multiple vertebrae, leaving her paralyzed from the chest down, she said.
“Ever since then, I’ve been trying to figure out a way to get back down to the sand,” Goldwitz said. “It has definitely been a challenge.”
That endeavor began about five years after her accident, she said.
Goldwitz’s attempts to reach the beach after the wreck often resulted in her 400-pound wheelchair getting stuck in the soft sand, she said. She and her mother would sometimes have to wait for good Samaritans to pass and offer aid.
“I have to wait for the sand to be packed just right,” she said. “You just kind of need perfect circumstances for it to really work that well.”
Conditions weren’t ideal Wednesday.
When visiting Stewart Beach Park, 201 Seawall Blvd., Wednesday, Goldwitz’s chair got stuck in the sand between the unpaved parking lot and the access matting she helped push to install. It took three adults, equipped with a piece of wood her mother, Lisa Thomassen, keeps handy, to hoist Goldwitz out of the sand.
Once her chair finally reached the matting, it was smooth sailing to the beachfront.
The access matting runs from the Stewart Beach Park parking lot to the beach and cost about $20,000, which was money well spent, Vince Lorefice, general manager of parks at the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, said.
“When I got here, we were doing the mobile amenities and we had some savings,” Lorefice said. “So, I said, ‘Hey, why don’t we do this.’”
Goldwitz played an integral part in the testing phase, informing installers about problems she noticed, Lorefice said.
“I got stuck in a couple places on the sand,” Goldwitz said. “They had to extend it, and it took almost the whole day, and they fixed it the next morning.”
Even people who don’t have to use it love the walkway, Lorefice said. It's handy for parents hauling wagons or pushing strollers, along with wheelchair users like Goldwitz, he said.
The park board just received a grant for access matting at East Beach, Caitlin Carnes, park board spokeswoman, said.
Galveston’s beaches, which Goldwitz called her second home, always have been a big part of her life. Goldwitz’s father was born on the island and took her and her mother down every chance they got.
“It was hard coming to terms with not having a beach anymore,” she said. “Now that I have it again, it’s incredible. I was without it for five or six years. My room at home is beach-themed.”
