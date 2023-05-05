GALVESTON
Day four of the Corvette Concepts triple homicide trial was headlined by the testimony of a ballistics investigator who examined the brutal crime scene Nov. 3, 1983.
Former Houston Police Department ballistics expert Tom Fleming took the stand Friday in the trial of Jesse Dean Kersh, 64, of Spring. A specific firearm has yet to be determined as the weapon used in the killings, said Assistant District Attorney Kayla Allen.
Fleming testified where shell casings were found, using pictures and a video to walk the jury through the scene.
On the morning of Nov. 3, 1983, Thomas Earl McGraw, 28, Beth Yvette Wilburn, 25, and James Oatis, 22, were found dead inside the auto shop on West Main Street in League City.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Wilburn, a co-owner of the shop, had been stabbed 114 times in the torso and shot in the head.
McGraw, a Halliburton employee who apparently just happened to be at the shop, had been shot seven times and stabbed 15 times.
Oatis, a Houston electrician who was there just to repair a light, was shot eight times in the head.
On Feb. 21, 1985, Kersh, an employee at the shop, told investigators that when he left work on Nov. 2, 1983, Wilburn, Oatis and McGraw were all in the building and alive.
In the same interview, Kersh told police he did not own a .22-caliber handgun, the type previously thought to be used in the killings.
Photos were presented to the jury showing the scene where Oatis was found near a ladder. Fleming told the jury that eight casings were found in plain view and two more were found behind Oatis’ body. Two fired bullets and a fragment were also recovered from the wall, Fleming said.
Allen presented a seven-minute video to the jury, with Fleming pointing out the scene and where casings were found. Allen explained to jurors that several elements of firing a weapon leave distinguishing marks on bullets and cartridges, including the firing pin, the caliber of the weapon, the extraction, groove and its ejection. These characteristics are as unique as a fingerprint and can be seen using a microscope and computer, Fleming said. Bullets recovered by the medical examiner also were examined, Fleming said.
The case stayed cold until October 2006, when Darryl Krogman sent investigators a tip. Krogman told FBI agents he had been present when Kersh bought a .22-caliber pistol at a gun show, according to the affidavit.
Krogman also reportedly told investigators that, at Kersh’s request, he had made a “silencer” for a .22-caliber handgun shortly after that purchase and about six months before the murders.
In 2013, investigators concluded that marks found on bullets at the crime scene indicated that some sort of sound suppressor had been used in the shootings. Investigators said they also compared DNA found under Wilburn’s fingernails to Kersh.
“Jesse Dean Kersh could not be excluded as a contributor to the genetic material,” according to the affidavit police submitted to 10th State District Court Judge Kerry Neves, who issued the arrest warrant.
Authorities arrested Kersh in January 2016 after testimony from Krogman, the ballistics from the bullet and DNA linked him to the crime, police said.
In Texas, the murder of two or more persons during the same criminal episode is capital murder, punishable by death or life in prison without parole.
That definition of capital murder did not exist in 1983, and the law that applies to the filing of criminal charges is the law that was in effect at the time of the crimes.
The trial was previously set to begin Oct. 10, 2022, but was delayed, despite a jury being assembled, because some witnesses were unable to travel from out of state.
The trial was set be presided over by Judge John Ellisor of the 122nd District Court, but Judge Jeth Jones won the seat and took the bench after Ellisor retired.
Allen is co-council with First Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff in the prosecution of the case.
The trial is set to resume Monday and Tuesday, before a break Wednesday through Friday, and will resume the week of May 15.
