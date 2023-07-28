GALVESTON
The first day of school on Aug. 21 might be filled with a bit more confusion than normal at Ball High School as about 2,230 students, teachers and staff attempt to park their cars into 156 temporary spots and nearby neighborhoods.
Although many of the school’s 2,000 students won’t drive to school, ongoing construction of a new $189 million school, 4115 Ave. O, had reduced the number of parking spots from 386 to about a dozen by Friday. Construction workers plan to have about 156 spots available by the time school starts, but more won’t be available until sometime in November, according to construction company Zero/Six Consulting.
“When school starts, these cars are going to go into the neighborhoods because they’re going to have to park somewhere,” City Councilman John Paul Listowski said at Thursday’s city council meeting.
But students have parked cars on the streets surrounding Ball High School for years, said Lee Runion, who has lived on Avenue O 1/2 since 2006.
“Parking has always been a pain in the ass, and it’s not enforced,” Runion said. “And when they have events, there’s never enough parking. I worry it will be a lot worse when they put the stadium in.
“The whole thing has not been very well thought out.”
Runion was referring to renovations underway at Kermit Courville Stadium, 1429 27th St.
CHALLENGES AHEAD
Plans have been in place to provide a temporary gravel parking lot at Ball High School that will be ready for use when the 2023/2024 school year begins, Stephanie Fontenot, district spokeswoman, wrote in an email to The Daily News.
“That plan still is on schedule and the temporary lot will be ready for students,” Fontenot wrote.
“While there will be fewer parking spots initially, students will not be charged parking fees, and the temporary lot will be expanded in the near future when the houses on adjoining lots are demolished and new spots are added.”
The district acknowledges there will be challenges as construction of the new Ball High School continues, Fontenot wrote.
The completed project, however, will provide more parking than the high school previously had, as well as reduce the need for parking on nearby streets, Fontenot wrote.
CONSTRUCTION IS IN SESSION
Demolition of the 57-year-old Scott Building, 4116 Ave. N 1/2, began May 31. Two parking lots also were demolished in the process, leaving little parking for students and faculty for the coming school year.
The project is the first in the district’s phased construction plans for the Ball High School building, officials said.
Phased construction will allow the district to avoid using portable buildings during the 2023-2024 school year, which begins Aug. 21, officials have said.
Zero/Six Consulting is carrying out the construction projects funded by a $300 million bond package voters approved May 7, 2022.
COMPLAINTS ARE COMING
Along with building a new high school and stadium, the bond package will pay for a new aquatics center attached to Ball High School and classroom restructuring, according to Zero/Six Consulting.
“We’re prioritizing the parking lot on the north side of Avenue O,” Zach Johnson, of Zero/Six Consulting, said.
“After they finish that lot, then we’ll move onto more parking. There is a window when we’ll have reduced parking.”
The district is trying provide as many parking spots as it can, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Listowski told Maxwell to be ready for complaint phone calls from neighbors of the school who will be contending with students for parking spaces.
“They have no parking, whatsoever, right now,” Listowski said. “So, just be aware of that come school season when they’re parked in the neighborhoods.”
The lack of parking was news to the city manager’s office Thursday, Maxwell said.
“It was conveyed to us that there would be plenty of parking,” Maxwell said.
