A $250 million College of the Mainland bond was too close to call after votes were tallied Saturday, and a handful of provisional ballots will determine the outcome in about a week, officials said Monday.
The final vote Saturday night was 2,940 votes in favor of the bond and 2,937 votes against, according to complete and unofficial results.
The county has 13 provisional ballots to be counted May 15 to determine the outcome of the major bond package, Wendi Fragoso, chief deputy clerk for elections, said.
“Based on current numbers, the race is too close to call at this time,” Warren Nichols, president of the college, said in a statement.
“There are several provisional ballots still out and those numbers will not be finalized until May 15,” he said. “At this time, we will update you as soon as possible.”
If the bond passes, it will address enrollment and program growth, aging facilities, safety and security and infrastructure improvements in the form of four new buildings, officials said.
Those buildings include a new library and classroom building, a new corporate and continuing education center, a new three-story classroom building, a new public services center and renovations to many of the other buildings on campus.
“Students who are disabled do not have access to the second floor,” Tillie Henson, the college’s longtime archivist, said of the college’s current library building. “If the elevators are out, that is a problem. We have had to cancel class or relocate and do something to accommodate them.”
“It is not always easy because we are running out of space,” she said.
The cost to taxpayers would be about $33 per $100,000 of taxable property value, according to the college.
The average value of Galveston County homes is about $345,000. So, the new bonds would cost taxpayers, on average, about $115 a year.
There are about 103,000 registered voters in the college’s taxing district, officials said. Turnout for the vote was a little less than 6 percent.
