Bacliff man indicted in February shooting death By TRACE HARRIS The Daily News Trace Harris Reporter May 5, 2023

BACLIFF — A Bacliff man was indicted Thursday in connection to February shooting death in a trailer park.

A grand jury in the 56th District Court indicted David Wayne Elmore Sr., 44, on a murder charge in the Feb. 26 shooting death of Joseph Santos Garcia, 33, of Bacliff.

Callers alerted Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies to gunshots about 10:25 a.m. Feb. 26 at a trailer park in the 4400 block of 18th Street, Maj. Ray Nolen said.

Investigators suspected Elmore and Garcia had been in a fight when Garcia was shot multiple times and left in a front yard, officers said.

Witnesses told deputies Elmore took off on foot, officers said. Two men attempted to stop Elmore and were assaulted, but no serious injuries resulted, officers said.

Elmore has been held in the Galveston County Jail with no bond since his arrest.

A status conference in the case is set for 9 a.m. June 15.

Elmore is being represented by attorney Krystal Bell.

The prosecutor is Assistant District Attorney Casey Kirst.

The case is in Judge Jeth Jones' 122nd District Court. 