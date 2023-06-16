TEXAS CITY
A 10-year-old Bacliff boy’s wish to go to Disney World was granted, thanks to a collaboration by Valero and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Officials at Valero’s Texas City Refinery hosted a send-off party on Friday, surprising Josiah “Jojo” Gonzalez and his family of seven siblings with a five-day trip to Orlando. Jojo, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in February 2022 is now in remission. He and his family will be treated to an adventure that includes three days at Disney World, two days at Universal Studios and one day at SeaWorld in Florida.
“This means so much to us, we wouldn’t have been able to do this without them,” Jojo’s mother, Pippie Garcia, said. “We are very excited for the trip. It will be all of our first time outside of Texas and on a plane.
“The experience with his sickness has been crazy. He was really sick a lot at first. It has been a rough road, but he is in remission now. This experience has been so uplifting and shows that there are good people in this world.”
Attendees at Jojo’s send-off Friday, made up of Make-A-Wish and Valero employees, were decked out in superhero T-shirts and masks. Jojo was given a gift bag with his favorite treats, cookies with his likeness and those of different superheroes and a new pair of Nike shoes for the trip. He also was given supplies for the trip and a T-shirt and cut-out, featuring him as a superhero, called “Mighty Jojo,” along with sticker trading cards.
“I am very excited to go on the trip and meet Mickey Mouse,” Jojo said.
During their trip from June 21-26, Jojo and his family will stay at the Give Kids the World Village, a non-profit resort for critically ill children and their families. The resort, which features a storybook theme, offers rides, a pool, theater and mini golf.
Jojo was the first child to be granted a wish by Valero Texas City. Each Valero refinery is given $50,000 for charitable purposes following the Valero Texas Open, which was held March 30 to April 3 in San Antonio.
“We had seen how impactful granting wishes was for children by the organization and decided to grant our allotment to a Make-A-Wish child,” said Sara Montelongo-Oyervidez, spokeswoman for Valero’s Houston and Texas City refineries.
“Make-A-Wish makes such a large impact in communities and it was the perfect organization to get behind,” she said. “They help struggling families fight these battles and give them hope.”
Valero Texas City officials heard of other refineries collaborating with Make-a-Wish and decided to build their own relationship.
“Caring is one of our six values of our company and the most important one, along with giving back,” said Cory Moss, vice president and general manager of Valero Texas City.
“It is tremendous what they do and we are so proud to be involved,” Moss said.
For families to qualify for Make-a-Wish, children 2 to 18 must be referred by their family or their medical team, Shelly Millwee, interim president and CEO for Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, said.
“The Make-A-Wish team will meet with families and work with them to ensure that the child’s wish comes true,” Millwee said. “It is so special to be able to make a difference and bring hope to these families. This family’s story really spoke to us, and we knew we had to make this wish come true.”
Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana is one of 58 chapters throughout the United States. The organization has granted more than 10,600 wishes since its inception in 1984. The organization set a record in 2022 with 572 wishes granted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.