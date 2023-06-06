GALVESTON COUNTY
Local police and the Texas Department of Transportation are working to raise awareness about distracted driving as crashes involving it continue to rise.
The transportation department launched its “Talk. Text. Crash.” campaign June 1 to remind Texans to put their phones down and drive with their full attention.
“Distracted driving is on the rise and is a threat to society,” Chief Doug Balli of the Galveston Police Department said.
“There are three types of distracted driving — visual, including texting; manual, including eating and drinking; and cognitive, including listening to music and thinking about work.”
Distracted driving deaths in Texas rose by 10 percent from 2021 to 2022, claiming the lives of 481 people and injuring another 2,820, according to the transportation department.
In the Houston-Galveston area, that equated to 50 deaths and 479 serious injuries from 17,445 recorded cases of distracted driving, according to the department.
“Distracted driving crashes are trending in the wrong direction — and the situation is only getting worse,” said Danny Perez, spokesman for the department’s Houston division.
“Distracted driving deaths have increased year-over-year for the past three years. These crashes are 100 percent preventable.
“Distracted driving is most prevalent in Texas’ major cities, but it is rising in smaller cities, too. That is why it is important to inform about the dangers of distracted driving.
“It is important that drivers pay attention behind the wheel to ensure everyone makes it home safely. Together, we can help save lives.”
The department found that in the Houston-Galveston area, traffic fatalities related to distracted driving rose 16 percent, while serious injuries decreased 8 percent. The city of Galveston saw 160 distracted driving-related crashes in 2022, resulting in two serious injuries, Perez said.
Almost all crashes can be attributed to some form of distracted driving, Balli said. Investigators are able to determine whether a crash is related to distracted driving through cellular device data, subpoenaing phone records, witness statements, passenger statements and downloading the event data recorder of vehicles involved in a collision, Balli said.
Since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas, and violators can face a fine of up to $200 according to the department of transportation.
Drivers can avoid crashes and fines by taking a few steps, including putting their phones away, refraining from eating or drinking while driving, avoid talking to passengers about distracting topics, turning down the volume on the radio and avoiding devices such as tablets, phones, laptops and gaming devices, Balli said.
Another thing drivers can do to avoid distractions is put their phones in do-not-disturb mode.
“If you see somebody driving distracted, do not hesitate to contact authorities,” Balli said. “Distracted driving is a serious problem and it’s important to do everything we can to prevent it.”
League City Police were asked to contribute to this article but did not respond in time for press.
