GALVESTON COUNTY
After a series of drunk-driving crashes killed seven people in Galveston alone last summer, local law enforcement agencies are working to ensure a safe environment for tourists and locals alike — and prevent tragedies that plagued the region last summer.
Summer 2022 was a season that will be remembered for all of the wrong reasons. In Galveston alone, three separate drunk-driving-related wrecks cost the lives of seven and permanently disabled another. Following the crashes, departments formed task forces and started initiatives to ensure it would not happen again.
GALVESTON
Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli formed the Traffic Safety Unit in 2022 after a series of what police say were drunk-driving crashes that killed seven people in less than a month.
An Aug. 6 2022, crash between an SUV and golf cart killed four people.
On Aug. 13, 2022, a driver who police believe was impaired killed a local man riding a scooter.
On Sept. 2, 2022, a man — who that day was released from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody after serving time for driving under the influence and, police allege, was driving under the influence again — struck a vehicle carrying several Ball High School students, killing one instantly and sending three to the hospital, one of whom died on Sept. 17, 2022.
“As a result of several fatal accidents in 2022, the police department placed an increased emphasis on the importance of traffic safety,” Balli said. “Police officers are now assigned to operate as proactive traffic enforcement officers, with the goal of making the streets of Galveston as safe as possible for our residents and visitors alike. Their job is to target those who are driving recklessly or carelessly.
“By proactively targeting those who are committing traffic infractions, impaired drivers are often identified and arrested. While the goal of the program is to make our streets safer, the greatest benefit is removing impaired drivers from the roadways before they cause a crash leading to serious bodily injury or death.”
Since its formation in August 2022, The Traffic Safety Unit has arrested more than 570 impaired drivers, according to city records.
“These arrest numbers are a testament to the dedication and determination our officers display daily,” Balli said.
“The police officers assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit are extremely dedicated to keeping our roadways safe, but our success is evident throughout the department’s entire patrol division. Our officers witnessed tragedy firsthand and have made a concerted effort to prevent these types of tragic accidents from occurring in the future.”
A supervisor and additional officers will be assigned to the unit on Saturday. Along with the new assignments, the unit will implement usage of the law enforcement advanced DWI reporting system, which reduces reporting time up to 60 percent and connects judges and police to sign blood search warrants remotely, Balli said.
“I firmly believe that the Traffic Safety Unit has been successful, but the key to prevention is personal responsibility,” Balli said. “As a society, we must vehemently oppose impaired driving, holding ourselves, our families, and one another accountable to each other. The Galveston Police Department will continue our efforts to enhance traffic safety to make our roadways safe for all to traverse.”
LA MARQUE
La Marque Police Chief Randall Aragon has embraced the use of social media to raise awareness about a number of topics and open a line of communication with the city. Aragon hosts bi-weekly videos on the La Marque Police Department’s Facebook page to engage the public.
“We have found these videos to be effective, and they have been accepted by the community,” Aragon said. “This publicity helps us highlight important things in our community and increases transparency.”
Over the past few years, the number of DUI arrests have remained relatively stable in La Marque. And with about half of 2023 in the rearview mirror, the numbers seem to be where they should be, officials said. In 2020, the La Marque Police Department arrested 38 people for DWI. The number fell to 31 in 2021, rose to 40 in 2022 and sits at 17 so far in 2023.
“Many of our DWI arrests are people coming back from the beach, and we expect that number to go up because of the summer tourism season,” Aragon said. “We see big spikes during the weekend, especially Friday and Saturday, when most people are out.
“The best piece of advice I can give is not to drink and drive.”
TEXAS CITY
Increased traffic is being seen around Texas City, including the Dike beach area on weekends, State Highway 146, Highway 3, the Emmitt F. Lowry Expressway and Interstate 45, as commuters visit the city or Galveston Island, Texas City Assistant Police Chief Landis J. Cravens said.
Texas City police have a dedicated traffic unit to handle service calls and staffed personnel during peak hours at the Dike to handle the influx, Cravens said. Patrol officers also look for those found to be driving under the influence and keep them off the street, Cravens said.
“We haven’t seen an increase in drunk driving in our community at this time,” Cravens said. “We do not expect to see our numbers increase, but we are prepared to handle those situations should they present themselves.
“We encourage those consuming alcohol to have a designated driver or have funds available for an Uber, Lyft or other driver’s service.”
Citizens are encouraged to keep an eye out for unsafe drivers, report suspected drunk drivers and keep a safe distance from them while driving, Cravens said.
HITCHCOCK
Hitchcock Police intend to continue the same DWI patrols they conduct throughout the year and ensure the safety of the public, Lt. Brian D. Rusk of the Hitchcock Police Department said. Due to the influx of tourist traffic and people moving to the area, increases in traffic and impaired driving offenses are expected, Rusk said.
“The only way to prevent impaired driving from becoming a senseless tragedy is to identify violators and remove them from the roadways before accidents occur,” Rusk said. “Safety starts with the individual — wear your seat belts, obey traffic laws and be responsible. Ride services are far less expensive than being charged with DWI, or worse if your actions result in someone being harmed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.