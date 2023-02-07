GALVESTON
Attorneys for two families threatening to sue the city said Tuesday they were undeterred by a list of items, including two handguns, a small amount of marijuana and some THC vape cartridges police reported seizing Jan. 22 during a controversial SWAT raid.
“We still represent the family, of course,” said Houston attorney Anthony Buzbee, who, along with island attorney Mark Metzger III, is representing Cameron Vargas, who was mistakenly charged with murder, and Erika Rios, whose home was damaged in a search for Vargas and evidence related to drug dealing.
“Nothing found changes anything about what we are asking the city to do. None of the shit found has anything to do with what they were supposed to be at that house for, and nothing found changes the fact that they were at the wrong house, looking for the wrong guy, for a murder that kid had nothing to do with.”
The Galveston Police Department’s SWAT unit raided Rios’ home in the 5300 block of Avenue O in search of Vargas, 17, who had been charged with murder in the shooting death of Malik Dunn, 25, of Beaumont.
Vargas surrendered to law enforcement a day after the raid and spent two days in Galveston County Jail before the murder charge was dropped in light of what police said was new evidence and information.
The unit also was searching for narcotics and weapons police suspected were in the home, according to a search warrant.
In securing the warrant, detectives said they had seen Vargas advertising THC vape cartridges on his Instagram page, had identified three handguns and had seen foot traffic in and out of the Rios house that indicated drug trafficking, along with other probable cause, according to an affidavit.
The police were searching for narcotics, paraphernalia, cell phones, money, audio/video equipment and firearms, according to the affidavit.
The search warrant return and inventory document lists about a dozen items taken from the home.
Police took:
• Sig Saur 1911 .22-caliber and one magazine.
• Taurus G2C 9mm and two magazines, reportedly stolen from Houston.
• Bag of 22-caliber ammunition.
• Marijuana pipe.
• Marijuana grinder.
• Marijuana rolling papers.
• Empty vape containers.
• 10 unfilled marijuana joints (It was unclear from the documents whether that referred to empty rolling papers.)
• Smoking trays.
• 1.6 grams of marijuana.
• 12 THC Vape Pens.
• 4 THC Vape Cartridges.
The list did not include any amount of money, cell phones or surveillance equipment taken from the house.
The attorneys questioned the validity of the evidence police used to obtain the warrant.
“We observed Ring Doorbell video from around 9 p.m. until the raid and the only people entering and leaving the home were family and her daughter’s friend coming,” Metzger said.
“I am not worried about the inventory and we are still representing the family.”
Buzbee said police were attempting to “conflate or cloud the issues.”
“I obviously question the conclusions about what they claim they found, but because it’s not relevant I will leave it at that. The city is at this point grasping at straws.
“And, frankly, I think what they claim they found is total bullshit.”
Buzbee and Metzger on Feb. 1 called on the city of Galveston to apologize to the Rios family, pay for the cost of repairs, the family’s medical expenses and to provide an unspecified amount of compensation by a Feb. 3 deadline.
The raid will cost the family more than $5,000 in repairs and left Rios’ 16-year-old son, 18-year-old daughter and her daughter’s 16-year-old friend with glass in their feet, while Rios was injured after being pulled from her bed.
The deadline came and went without an apology from the city, but litigation has yet to be filed by Rios’ attorneys.
The city has since reached out to Rios’ attorneys and offered to pay for the repairs, which they will accept, Buzbee said.
City officials placed Galveston Police Chief Doug Balli on paid administrative leave for 10 days while they investigated why civilian leaders weren’t informed of the raid.
The 10 days will end Friday, but Balli could be back sooner, city public information officer Marissa Barnett said. It is unclear what action the city will take.
Michael Vargas, who has been speaking for his son, also disputed the basis of police allegations.
“I wonder if the Galveston Police Department is going to tell the public that they messed up and listened to two bogus-ass tips,” Michael Vargas said. “They claim that all these drug transactions were taking place, but nobody has been arrested. Sounds pretty stupid to me.
“They should be focusing on finding the real killer.”
As an Aggie ( twice over) I think it’s sad that the list ( except perhaps the Guns but then, this is Texas) can most probably be found in many Texas A&M maritime dorms these days. Whatever was there when everything is inspected was never in balance with the destruction and the response from highly trained special GPD troops. To infer anything else other than a terrible mistake heaps embarrassment over negligence
