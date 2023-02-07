GALVESTON

Attorneys for two families threatening to sue the city said Tuesday they were undeterred by a list of items, including two handguns, a small amount of marijuana and some THC vape cartridges police reported seizing Jan. 22 during a controversial SWAT raid.

Bill Broussard

As an Aggie ( twice over) I think it’s sad that the list ( except perhaps the Guns but then, this is Texas) can most probably be found in many Texas A&M maritime dorms these days. Whatever was there when everything is inspected was never in balance with the destruction and the response from highly trained special GPD troops. To infer anything else other than a terrible mistake heaps embarrassment over negligence

