LA MARQUE
Lawyers for Joseph Lowry, who sued the city, elected leaders and administrators asserting he was defamed and denied constitutional rights, argue he represents a class of aggrieved residents, a step toward seeking a class-action lawsuit.
The lawsuit asserts Lowry is the representative of an unknown number of La Marque residents who have been subject to “political discrimination” and also deserve damages, according to court records.
Lowry’s attorneys, Curt Christopher Hesse and Melissa Moore of Moore and Associates, filed a response Wednesday to a motion the city’s attorneys filed Feb. 13 seeking to have Lowry’s case dismissed.
Attorney Steven D. Selbe of Houston-based law firm Gordon Rees is defending the city, Mayor Keith Bell, Councilwoman Kimberley Yancy and Police Chief Randall Aragon.
Bell and Aragon deferred comment to Selbe, who declined to comment. Yancy could not be reached Thursday and Hesse and Moore were out of the office this week and could not provide comment.
The original petition, filed April 11, 2022, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, stems from Lowry’s argument he was banned from the city of La Marque Facebook page.
The filing cites instances Lowry asserts were violations of his civil rights and calls on the city and defendants to pay damages.
“This lawsuit is solid,” Lowry said. “I have no doubt that we will be victorious.”
Lowry’s attorneys assert that on multiple occasions, online and at council meetings, Lowry was defamed by being called a “domestic terrorist” and that Aragon ordered his arrest based on an expired restraining order Yancy filed.
“I am a man who hates corruption, and I am a man of principles,” Lowry said. “The amount of corruption in this city is crazy. I want to expose corrupt officials and dirty cops.”
In his motion to dismiss, Selbe cited evidence that despite claims Lowry was banned from city social media, he posted on the page before and after the lawsuit was filed, including on April 4, 2022, when he stated “Bell and Aragon are thugs and criminals.”
The motion also asserts Lowry commented on nearly every Facebook post by the city from late March to May 22, 2022, including one in which he called Yancy “racist.”
Lowry, who is white, led unsuccessful attempts to recall Yancy and Bell, both of whom are Black. On Oct. 11, just before Bell prevailed in a Nov. 8 recall election, Lowry called him a “racist, lying, scammer, con artist, thug criminal,” the motion asserts.
The lawsuit asserts Lowry’s rights under the First Amendment and 14th Amendment, which guarantees due process and equal protection under the law, were violated.
Lowry’s attorneys argue class-action status is necessary so others would not have to file similar lawsuits to stop the city from “unconstitutional conduct.”
“What the city has been doing is wrong,” Lowry said. “This lawsuit is not just for me, but other citizens who have been attacked by the city.”
In the lawsuit, Lowry’s attorneys call on the city to provide Lowry equitable, injunctive relief and compensatory and punitive damages, in addition to attorneys’ fees, and costs, due to grievous, permanent injury to Lowry, including great distress, physical pain, mental anguish, fear, humiliation, degradation, injury to his reputation, suffering and economic damage, according to the lawsuit.
Selbe has 14 days to issue a response and refile the city’s motion to dismiss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.