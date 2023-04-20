GALVESTON
Defense attorneys and prosecutors spent two hours Thursday laying out their arguments on Judge Jeth Jones’ fate in the case of accused Santa Fe school shooter Dimitrious Pagourtzis.
Administrative Judge Susan Brown said she would review the information and rule, perhaps early next month, whether Jones is disqualified, recused or remains in the Pagourtzis case.
Pagourtzis was charged with murder in the May 18, 2018, Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 dead and 13 wounded and has been committed to a mental hospital since 2019.
Defense attorneys argued Jones had shown he can’t be objective in the case through efforts to replace Houston psychologist Karen Gollaher, who has judged Pagourtzis incompetent to stand trial for more than four years, in favor of one who might find him competent. They also argued Jones should be disqualified because of a close relationship with a former law partner who had briefly represented Pagourtzis after the shooting.
“Jones has ceased to be a neutral in the case and has become an advocate against my client,” lead defense attorney Nicholas Poehl said. “There has been no witness or expert who has examined him who has said his competence has been restored.”
The state argued Jones had not shown an egregious bias against Pagourtzis and that he had only worked to get him declared competent to move the case forward. The state argued that no confidential information was shared with Jones’ partner, so the defense’s move for dismissal was invalid.
“Rulings and remarks do not provide a basis for recusal,” District Attorney Jack Roady said. “Recusal requires such animosity that no reasonable person could think the judge is fair. All efforts have been to restore the defendant’s competency.
“All of these complaints can be argued on appeal but do not establish the need for recusal.”
Robert Barfield, who began representation of Pagourtzis on the day of the shooting, was the hearing’s sole witness.
“Poehl and I met Jared Robinson, who’s now judge of the 405th District Court, at the Galveston County Jail that day to speak to Pagourtzis,” Barfield said. “We all spoke to him and provided instruction and legal advice, making him our client.”
At the time, Robinson was in practice with Jones through the firm Jones Robinson LLP and decided two days later to cease representation of Pagourtzis, after Jones told Robinson he wanted no part of the case.
Roady cited an affidavit in which Robinson said no privileged information was shared in the meeting.
Defense attorneys disagreed.
“All of the information was privileged,” attorney Mark Bennett said.
“Attorney-client privilege had been established. Judges know better than to leave the question of impartiality open or stay on a case their partner was on.”
Pagourtzis in November 2019 was committed to the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon after state, defense and an independent expert, appointed by the state, concluded he was incompetent to stand trial, according to a lawsuit filed by his defense team.
Gollaher had ruled Pagourtzis incompetent while acting as an independent mental health evaluator, Poehl said. He has been recommitted four times since.
The most recent competency report, issued Jan. 9, stated Pagourtzis should be recommitted for another 12-month term.
A meeting was held Jan. 26 among the defense team, Roady and prosecutors, according to a lawsuit defense attorneys filed.
Jones said he would sign a recommitment order and appoint an independent expert to re-evaluate Pagourtzis, according to the lawsuit.
“I told Jones that it was unlikely that Pagourtzis would ever be found competent, and Jones told me I was wrong,” Poehl said Thursday. “It was obvious that Jones had a preexisting bias. He said that he believed that the Vernon staff did not want him to be restored to competency, which raises doubts about his ability to be impartial.
“The state and defense offered to hand over records from Vernon, which he did not take us up on. He finally signed the order saying he was incompetent but said he had ‘no choice.’”
Poehl learned in March from employees of the state hospital that Jones had contacted Superintendent Jim Smith and ordered a full competency evaluation by an outside expert, despite a Feb. 1 ruling, according to the lawsuit.
The defense and state were then blindsided March 8, with the announcement of a March 10 status conference, which didn’t allow ample time to arrange for Pagourtzis to participate via video conference, according to the lawsuit. Jones appointed Dr. Joseph Penn to perform a new competency examination of Pagourtzis at the hearing, replacing Gollaher.
“Jones did not inform anybody he did this and didn’t even acknowledge that the evaluation that he signed in February ever happened, saying his last competency evaluation was March 2022.”
Attorney General Ken Paxton ruled the court lacks personal jurisdiction over Penn to mandate the exam and that Penn is barred from performing the exam through Correctional Managed Health Committee policy.
Penn also is the director of mental health services for the Correctional Managed Care at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, which bars him from performing competency and other forensic exams.
“This got so out of hand that the attorney general had to step in,” Poehl said. “Jones has taken on the role of advocate for political benefit. He has shown his bias and inability to be impartial. We do not want to have to see this case relitigated down the road.”
Brown announced she would issue a decision after May 8.
