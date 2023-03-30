GALVESTON
Judge Jeth Jones’ attempt to appoint a doctor to re-examine accused Santa Fe shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been dealt a major blow by the Attorney General, a defense attorney said Thursday.
Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion Thursday to vacate Jones’ motion from March 10 to require Dr. Joseph Penn to perform a new competency examination of Pagourtzis.
Paxton ruled the court lacks personal jurisdiction over Penn to mandate the exam and that he is barred from performing the exam through Correctional Managed Health Committee policy.
Penn also is the director of mental health services for the Correctional Managed Care at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, which bars him from performing competency and other forensic exams.
Paxton’s ruling follows the March 13 filing by Pagourtzis’ defense team against Jones, arguing he showed bias and violated a state code and the U.S. Constitution in ordering a mental health evaluation. Pagourtzis is represented by Nicholas Poehl, Robert Barfield and Katy-Marie Lyles.
The attorneys argue Jones violated Pagourtzis’ rights with last-minute notification of a March 8 status conference, by having the superintendent of a mental hospital evaluate Pagourtzis without notifying the state or defense and working to move a trial from Fort Bend County back to Galveston County.
Pagourtzis was committed Nov. 15, 2019, to North Texas State Hospital in Vernon, after state, defense and an independent expert, appointed by the state, concluded he was incompetent to stand trial, according to the recusal lawsuit.
Pagourtzis was recommitted March 11, 2020, for a term not to exceed 12 months, after he was found to be incompetent again, according to the lawsuit. The commitment was renewed Feb. 23, 2021, Feb. 11, 2022 and Feb. 1.
The most recent competency report, issued Jan. 9, stated Pagourtzis should be recommitted for another 12-month term. The report was sent to the state and defense Jan. 23.
A meeting was held Jan. 26 among the defense team, District Attorney Jack Roady, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Petroff and Jones, according to the lawsuit. Jones said he would sign a recommitment order and appoint an independent expert to re-evaluate Pagourtzis, according to the lawsuit.
The court signed documents Feb. 1 declaring Pagourtzis mentally ill, likely to cause harm to others and suffering from mental, emotional and physical distress and that this would continue for more than 90 days, according to the lawsuit.
Poehl learned in March from employees of the state hospital that Jones had contacted Superintendent Jim Smith and ordered a full competency evaluation by an outside expert, despite the Feb. 1 ruling, according to the lawsuit.
The defense and state were then blindsided March 8, with the announcement of a March 10 status conference, which didn’t allow ample time to arrange for Pagourtzis to participate via video conference, according to the lawsuit.
The defense argues Jones made factually incorrect statements about how often Pagourtzis was subject to evaluations and initiated the evaluation sooner than the 90-day threshold, according to the lawsuit.
Jones, who has yet to respond to the March 13 recusal suit, has two options — to recuse himself or have the decision made by Administrative Judge Susan Brown, Poehl said.
