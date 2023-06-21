GALVESTON
Defense attorneys Wednesday asked a judge to issue a directed verdict on abuse of power charges against former Kemah Mayor Matthew Wiggins.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 10:40 pm
GALVESTON
Defense attorneys Wednesday asked a judge to issue a directed verdict on abuse of power charges against former Kemah Mayor Matthew Wiggins.
Wiggins, 72, is accused of using his position as president of the Water Control and Improvement District No. 12 to disseminate political material with water bills, attacking former Mayor Carl Joiner, a frequent political rival. His trial began Tuesday in the 212th District Court.
The Texas Ethics Commission in May 2022 found Wiggins had violated ethics laws and fined him $1,000.
A grand jury Aug. 10, 2021, indicted Wiggins, who was mayor from 2006 to 2011 and ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2021, on charges of abuse of official capacity involving public money of more than $2,500, but less than $30,000, a state jail felony with a penalty of 180 days to two years in jail.
A trial judge can enter a directed verdict after determining there is no legally sufficient evidentiary basis for a reasonable jury to reach a different conclusion.
Among the statements Wiggins made about Joiner were that he raised fire fees, increased taxes and held nearly $70,000 hostage. Wiggins’ letter campaign came after Joiner and media consultant Wayne Dolcefino posted videos attacking Wiggins on YouTube.
Courtney Hebert, a fraud examiner, calculated the cost of materials the water district mailed and found the entire total for all the letters over five months was $1,235.74 for insert printing, $950.60 for insert processing and $4,118.92 for postage, for a grand total of $6,305.26.
Defense attorney Mark Diaz argued the postage would have been paid whether the inserts were added or not, to which Hebert agreed.
Diaz argued the amount at issue was only $2,186.34, falling below the requirement for a state jail felony and within a misdemeanor range of punishment.
The state and defense rested and Diaz called for a directed verdict in which Grady, rather than the jury, would decide the case.
Diaz argued the state could not find a statute under which the mailings would be illegal or improper.
Barbara Agbu, chief assistant district attorney, argued the jury should make the final decision.
Grady asked both sides to present arguments for and against a directed verdict at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.