LEAGUE CITY
Nearly two dozen residents went to an animal advisory committee meeting Monday night to complain about the city’s trap, neuter and release program and hear how the committee plans to improve it with an outside assessment.
About 22 residents were on hand as the committee discussed the assessment being conducted by American Pets Alive, a nationwide educational program dedicated to saving as many animal lives as it can. Residents said they were pleased with the progress and hoped to see improvements continue.
American Pets Alive has been working with the city for about a year, representative Mara Hartsell said at the meeting. She’ll be done with her assessment in about three months, and the city could vote on changes to the trap, neuter and release program about three months later, Hartsell said.
“We’ll work on an action plan that includes the advisory board and community’s feedback,” Hartsell said. “I think there are some options we haven’t explored yet.”
The issue came to a head at a city council meeting Aug. 10, when city officials said they were investigating whether the animal shelter is releasing friendly, adoptable cats into the wild through its trap, neuter and release program.
Shelter volunteers at the meeting told elected officials they had witnessed adoptable cats being released into the wild. Angry League City residents said they wanted the city to terminate the employment of League City Animal Care and Adoption Center Executive Director Jasmine O’Keefe for what they asserted was her involvement in the releasing of cats.
Diane Campbell has been taking care of a feral cat colony in League City since the ’80s, she said at the meeting. She’s one of many worried that League City is placing domestic cats into the wild that people have surrendered, rather than just releasing those feral cats captured in the wild, Campbell said.
Although tensions weren’t as high at the meeting Monday, resident Donna Dixon said there’s still great discontent over a lack of communication between the animal advisory board and the community.
“If you think putting a cat in the middle of the road in the summer is a grand idea with no food, water or shelter, then I would suggest that it would be a grand idea for you to do that yourself,” Dixon said to the board.
“I think it’s unfair what we’re doing here. I don’t believe TNR will work here in League City.”
The only action the committee took at the meeting was to name Sue Joosten as new chair after Stacey Warner stepped down Monday night.
City staff members Monday night said they couldn’t answer questions, directing them to city spokeswoman Sarah Osborne, who couldn’t be reached for comment after the meeting.
