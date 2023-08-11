TEXAS CITY
Although inflation is cooling, U.S. consumers are expected to spend a record amount on school supplies this year, according to retail industry analysts.
Families seeking relief from soaring costs of school supplies flocked Friday to College of the Mainland for a back-to-school giveaway. Backpacks containing every type of school supply were packed to the brim, potentially saving parents hundreds of dollars. The event was organized in partnership with the Family Service Center, Communities in Schools Galveston and College of the Mainland.
“When I heard about this event, I knew I had to be a part of it,” said Joey Suzanne, a College of the Mainland student and mother of Iris, who is beginning third grade at Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City ISD.
“With rising prices, I will take what I can get. I was concerned about purchasing binders and hole punchers, because it is the first time these have been on her back-to-school list. I feel so positive now and feel such relief.”
Back-to-school spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890 on back-to-school items this year, about $25 more than last year’s record of $864 and a new high.
“I was very concerned before I came here, but we were able to get most of what we need to get them ready for school,” said Gabrielle Camacho, accompanied by her daughters Kim and Catherine, attending Barber Middle School and San Leon Elementary. “This was a very big opportunity for us and it is really going to save a lot of time and money.”
Among the items for which prices have spiked since a year ago are a pack of graph paper, which has risen 24.8 percent to $11.69 from $9.37; a pack of mechanical pencils, rising 23.4 percent to $11.18 from $9.06; and a pack of highlighters, rising 12.1 percent to $6.97 from $6.22, according to Pattern, an e-commerce group. Sharpies and Elmer’s Glue also saw steep price increases.
But it hasn’t been all bad news. The cost of backpacks has fallen to $32.89 from $35.68 compared with a year ago, a nearly 8 percent decrease. Book cover and pencil pouch prices also are down slightly compared with a year ago.
“This is the first time we have gone to something like this, but it is going to save us a lot of money,” said Alexa Torres, accompanied by her children Alexa and Lucio, attending Ignite Community School in La Marque. “We are very grateful for the help.”
Some consumers unable to make similar back-to-school drives, or unwilling to brave the hours-long lines in the heat, could be found at retailers for their supplies, such as Tai Nguyen at Walmart in La Marque.
“We have definitely seen an increase on just about everything,” said Nguyen, accompanied by his children Alaia and Liam, who attend Two Cross Catholic School in Dickinson. “I think the rise is due to inflation. Back-to-school will probably run us at least $200 this year.”
The U.S. inflation rate is at 3.18 percent, compared with 2.97 percent last month and 8.52 percent last year. This is lower than the long-term average of 3.28 percent.
