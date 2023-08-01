GALVESTON
Island officials are planning to place more crosswalks at seawall intersections to cope with a tourist migration to the West End.
On any given summer day, a driver traveling the seawall will encounter dozens of pedestrians perilously attempting to cross four lanes of what is one of the island’s busiest thoroughfares.
The city is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to place a signal and crosswalk this year at the intersection of 89th Street and Seawall Boulevard, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“That’s probably more of a reality than a wish list at this point,” Maxwell said.
The 89th Street crosswalk might be one of a few new ones on the seawall, Maxwell said. The city is planning to put them at 33rd Street and 75th Street, as well, but those might not happen until 2024, Maxwell said. Each will cost about $500,000, and the city is seeking grants to pay for about a third of the cost, Maxwell said.
The cost of a typical intersection can rise up to $300,000, according to data from the Texas Department of Transportation. Seawall intersections typically cost more because the signals have to be more robust because of the harsh salt environment, and installing them on the seawall requires more detailed planning approval by county commissioners, Maxwell said.
When the department of transportation receives a request for a new traffic signal on the state highway system, the local district office conducts an engineering and traffic study of the proposed location, spokesman Danny Perez said.
“To justify a new signal, traffic conditions must meet at least one of nine minimum standards, also known as warrants,” Perez said.
“Traffic engineers determine if a signal is the proper way to control traffic by carefully evaluating the number of vehicles and pedestrians that use the intersection.
“They also consider the layout of the intersection, development in the area, delays experienced by motorists during peak hours, average vehicle speeds, future road construction plans and the number and types of traffic crashes recorded.”
Ultimately, the city ends up with a better experience for the beach users and a safer crossing, Maxwell said.
Before the 2015 construction of Babe’s Beach, the stretch of beach going west from 61st Street, the city had no need for crossings on the West End, Maxwell said. There was no beach there before, so there was little activity, Maxwell said.
“Now, we have a beach, and now we have people who want to access the beach,” Maxwell said. “So, we have to provide safe crossings.”
There weren’t hotels in the West End near 89th Street 10 years ago, Maxwell said. Since then, tourists have flocked to the area.
But tourists haven’t always flocked to use crosswalks, and many complained about one of the city’s most recent attempts to add new crosswalks to the seawall.
The city in 2021 removed a pair of lighted crosswalks it installed in front of the San Luis Resort, 5222 Seawall.
Almost immediately after they were installed, the lights inspired complaints about being confusing to operate and hard for drivers to see. The lights also were frequently out of service because of malfunctioning equipment.
A Galveston resident, who was hit by a car while walking in one of the now-removed crosswalks, filed a lawsuit against the city last year, which still is in litigation, according to the city attorney’s office.
