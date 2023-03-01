GALVESTON
Steady, formidable developments in artificial intelligence have an increasing number of people worried about losing their jobs to the perfect workers — virtual brains free of human woes, weaknesses and distractions.
Some people in brain-heavy jobs, such as therapists, writers and artists and even one prominent manifestation of artificial intelligence, argue the worry is overblown, however.
Artificial intelligence, also known as AI, is a type of computer system that mimics human cognition at an advanced level. AI can accomplish human feats such as visual perception, basic understanding of topics, speech and writing music and can even create original images.
Nearly 69 percent of college graduates fear that AI could take their jobs, or make their field of work irrelevant in coming years, according to TIDIO, a statistics and tech data library.
About 45 million Americans could lose their jobs to AI automation, which is about a quarter of the nation’s workforce, according to Zippia, an employment service.
But child psychologist Cody Dodd, who works in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Texas Medical Branch, sees more potential benefit than threat in artificial intelligence. For now, anyway.
MACHINE MIND
“I am not a machine-learning expert,” Dodd, who has been a therapist since 2016, said.
“But I do know a thing or two about human learning and animal learning. I don’t see that machine learning is on the same level as the learning of human beings and animals.”
AI is still in a very early stage of its development, Dodd said. AI technology relies on people taking a big database of new knowledge and sorting it with sophisticated software to achieve outcomes such as answering questions.
“Therapy is sort of an undefined game,” Dodd said. “There are no necessarily right answers. We cannot take all the right answers of all the human decisions about life problems and life stressors.”
Dodd envisions therapists using aspects and strengths of the software to improve their own work, he said.
Although AI has its strengths, a machine is still a machine without the human touch.
“What we find in medicine generally and therapy in particular is that the relationship is a large proportion of the response to treatment,” Dodd said.
“What we know is if you get good treatment that’s great, but what’s better is getting treatment from somebody that you feel understands you. Until we can get to the point where people can form relationships with AI, this is going to be very tough for AI to take a therapist’s job.”
ONLY DERIVATIVE
Musician and writer Robert Kuhn of Galveston was worried about AI, but isn’t so much anymore.
“My initial fear was thinking that AI would take over,” Kuhn said. “But from what I understand, AI can only take information that it already has and then accumulate information on the internet and regurgitate that in some different form.”
Kuhn argues human artists have more to draw on from experience.
“There’s a lack of that spark of originality where real art makes evolutions,” Kuhn said. “What stirs people about art is that human element of originality.”
AI cannot make an evolution in art, it will invariably just reform things that were already made, Kuhn said.
“I feel like people always want something made by humans,” Kuhn said. “People like noticing little mistakes or noticing how an artist spends an incredible amount of time on a piece.
“I believe that there will always be a light that comes from humans and from an artist that can reach in the parts of his depths and bring something unique, unlike AI.”
ARTIFICIAL HEART?
For artist Derek Anderson, who works from a studio on Church Street in Galveston, the threat some see in AI is itself just a repackaging of threats that have come and gone.
“I think people are wanting to find a fear factor about something they don’t know,” Anderson said. “150 years ago, that’s the same fear that we found in the camera.”
Anderson recited a quote from Saint Francis of Assisi: “He who works with his hands is a laborer. He works with his hands and mind is a craftsman. He who works with his mind and heart is an artist.”
If there’s no heart, there is no art, only a duplication, Anderson said.
“It all comes down to having a soulful heart,” Anderson said. “If you have no heart it’s not worth it. For somebody to worry that AI is going to take over, it displays that you have no faith in your ability.”
Even if AI replaces all the artists in the world, people will always want to come back to the time where real human artists created something out of their own imagination, Anderson said.
“It doesn’t bother me,” Anderson said. “It’s fads and phases; technology is here to stay and it’s only going to get crazier. I don’t mind a little kick to the ass either. I’m in competition with cyberspace for God’s sake. Not bad.
“I’ll go out dying like an old dinosaur.”
Anderson asserted that he truly believes that artists could never be replaced by AI, even with all of its advancements, he said.
I COME IN PEACE
ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence founders such as Sam Altman and Elon Musk launched in November, told The Daily News it also thought the potential of AI taking over jobs was overblown.
“As an AI language model, I can perform a wide variety of tasks, but there are many jobs that I cannot replace,” ChatGPT said. “While I can provide assistance with tasks such as language translation, data analysis, and even customer service, there are many jobs that require physical skills, emotional intelligence, and human interaction that are currently beyond the capabilities of AI.”
It is important to consider the ethical and societal implications of replacing humans with machines in certain roles, ChatGPT said.
“While automation can increase efficiency and productivity, it can also lead to job loss and economic disruption, and it is important to carefully consider the potential consequences of such changes,” ChatGPT said.
When asked what is the importance of humanity, ChatGPT explained there are certain emotions where humans will always lead.
“Humanity is important because it encompasses the qualities of empathy, creativity, and moral reasoning that enable individuals to contribute to society and make meaningful connections with others,” ChatGPT said.
