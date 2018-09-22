GALVESTON
Misdemeanor charges filed against two Galveston bartenders earlier this week should send a serious message to local bars and restaurants about their responsibilities to public safety, Galveston County’s district attorney said.
“It should serve as a sobering warning to everyone who is involved with selling or serving alcohol,” District Attorney Jack Roady said. “We’re always looking for ways to fight drunk driving. We want people to know that any time there is a tragedy like this, if someone along the way violated the law, and we can prove it, we’re going to go after them.”
The Galveston Police Department announced Monday two bartenders from the Island Pier Club had been charged with negligence in connection with the death of Marco Beltran, a Colombian native who was hit by a car while riding a bike on 69th Street on June 4. Another bicycle rider also was injured in the crash.
The driver in that crash Gerilyn Weberlein, 50, of Galveston, was charged with intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter. But on Monday, police announced two bartenders from the Island Pier Club, a bar on 17th Street, also had been charged.
Shafay Look, 34, and Jon Ward, 56, were charged with serving alcoholic beverages to an intoxicated person, according to police. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and a sentence of up to a year in jail.
Investigators said they obtained security video from the bar that shows bartenders serving Weberlein even as she was visibly unsteady on her feet and spilling drinks. The video has not been publicly released.
The fatal crash happened about 4 miles from the bar, about 15 minutes after Weberlein left, police said.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Friday it had filed administrative charges against the Island Pier Club over the same allegations in charges against the bartenders. The administrative charge could result in the bar paying a civil fine, or temporarily losing its business license, the commission said.
“The vast majority of retailers understand that they have a responsibility to prevent any sale of alcohol to an intoxicated person,” said Bentley Nettles, the commission’s executive director.
The charges, which are part of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code, are uncommon in Galveston County, but have been filed before, Roady said.
Since 2011, the district attorney’s office has filed negligence charges over alcohol sales 14 other times, Roady said.
The circumstances of the case warranted the charges against the bartenders, he said. The district attorney’s office can devote more resources to determine circumstances around a crash contributing to fatal crashes, he said.
The Galveston Police Department does not have a unit assigned solely to investigating DWI crashes, and all of the department’s officers conduct DWI investigations, Galveston Police Department spokesman Joshua Schirard said. The department’s accident reconstruction team investigates the circumstances around fatal crashes, Schirard said.
It was the reconstruction team that obtained the security video from the bar that led to the charges against Look and Ward, Schirard said.
Pursuing charges against bar employees was not redirecting blame from people who choose to drive drunk, but about upholding standards set by Texas law, Roady said.
“The law sets standards on people who serve alcohol and who sell alcohol,” Roady said. “If we find evidence that they’ve violated that, especially when it’s associated with a tragic loss of life like this, we’re going to see charges in those cases.”
The Galveston arrests come after a series of arrests earlier this year in Houston, where other servers were charged in connection to fatal crashes.
In April, a bartender was one of four people charged in connection to deaths of Shayla Joseph, a Galveston native and University of Texas Medical Branch employee, and her infant son, Braylan.
Veronica Rivas, 20, was charged and accused of causing the crash. The bartender was accused of criminal negligence for failing to check Rivas’ identification while serving her at a Clear Lake-area bar.
In May, an alleged drunk driver killed two people after he crashed into another car while fleeing police in Houston. Prosecutors charged a bartender with a liquor violation after reviewing security video that showed a bartender serving the man 11 beers, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors said the man was stumbling while at the bar, yet was still served alcohol.
The two cases were the first produced by a task force Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg formed. The task force was created after Joseph’s death.
No such task force exists in Galveston County and there are no immediate plans for the district attorney’s office to form one, Roady said.
“This is the result of us being able to investigate sufficiently to get back to the source,” Roady said. “GPD has really good investigators and we work well with them in cases like this.”
The Houston metro area, which includes Galveston County, has the highest rate of alcohol- or drug-related fatal crashes in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. More than 2,300 people died in drunk driving-related crashes in the Houston Metro area between 2000 and 2016, according to the administration.
The next highest number of deaths in that time period was in Dallas, where 1,721 people died in drunk-driving related crashes.
