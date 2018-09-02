Shondra Jackson was a counselor at Austin Middle School when she first heard about a diversity campaign called No Place for Hate and, with the help of then-Principal Cathy Van Ness, took it to the Galveston campus, she said.
“It really became imbedded in the culture, this idea that they should be respectful,” Jackson said.
Now, Galveston Independent School District officials are hoping to take the program to all the schools in the district and even the island’s private and charter schools, said Dyann Polzin, spokeswoman for the district.
No Place for Hate is an Anti-Defamation League initiative that has been described as an anti-bully program, but it’s much more than that, said Susan Shaw, the league’s associate regional director of education.
“I compare it to a frame, where if you’re building a house, you build the frame first,” Shaw said. “It’s thinking about how to create an inclusive environment for all of the school community.”
And, with recent events in Galveston County, including rumors the student accused of the May 18 shooting in which 10 people were killed and 13 wounded at Santa Fe High School might have been bullied, the program is more critical than ever, said Jayson Levy, a board member of the group’s Houston chapter.
Austin Middle and Burnett Elementary schools already have the program in place and the students frequently participate in related activities, officials said.
“We’ve tried different programs over the years, but No Place for Hate has really stuck,” Polzin said. “The kids all have T-shirts and wear them any chance they get.”
Peace rallies and welcoming new students are just a few of the program’s activities, Jackson said.
“There was a day where an African-American girl was celebrating her Bat Mitzvah with her two mothers and all the kids were there celebrating with her,” Jackson said. “That’s when I knew the kids got it.”
The purpose of the program is to instill an attitude in students to treat one another with respect, rather than relying on an authority figure to tell them to act correctly, officials said.
District leaders are planning a Tuesday meeting with counselors to discuss some of the programs and activities and are inviting officials with other local charter and private schools, Polzin said.
“We don’t want to just limit this to GISD,” Polzin said.
A campus earns a No Place for Hate designation by completing a series of steps and applying for a banner through the Anti-Defamation League, Levy said.
With two campuses already earning the designation, the goal is to make every campus a No Place for Hate, Polzin said.
The measure was first launched in 2001 on nine Texas campuses and has since expanded to more than 365 schools in the state, Shaw said.
Clear Creek, Dickinson and Hitchcock school districts also have No Place for Hate campuses, records show.
But officials are working to expand into the rest of Galveston County.
“I’ve already had a friend in Texas City ISD reach out and ask about bringing it into that district,” said Vivian Hernandez, a bilingual family and community engagement specialist with Galveston Independent School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.