LEAGUE CITY
On nice evenings, DeWayne Kugler likes to sit in his backyard on Dellore Lane, cup of coffee in his hands and watch his dog play while listening to the sound of walkers and joggers on a nearby walking path.
Lately though, he’s been worried those quiet moments might be replaced with the sounds of passing traffic.
Residents on Dellore Lane, along with Cameo Court, are concerned about a planned $1.5 million extension of Walker Street from Texas Avenue east to FM 270, a project they worry would cause irreparable damage to the neighborhood.
“We do not oppose the three bonds, and the city has been nothing but transparent,” said Michelle Conley, a nearby resident. “We just oppose this project.”
Proposition B — one of three bond propositions voters are currently considering — would approve spending $72 million for street and traffic projects, officials have said. One of those projects would expand Walker Street between Cameo Court and Dellore Lane into a two-lane collector road with 6 foot sidewalks, officials said.
Most of the fenced backyards bordering the walking path are only about 10 feet deep. Building a road between the yards would increase risk that a car might drive into a backyard or home, Conley said.
“I understand the need to redirect traffic in an effort to alleviate some traffic, but at the expense of a new walking trail that city funds have already paid for?” Conley said.
The city has proposed the project as a way to reduce traffic along FM 518 in the eastern portion of town as League City’s population continues to grow rapidly. The city’s population in January was 106,803, up from about 102,634 at the same time in 2017, officials said.
But residents argue any traffic reduction from a Walker Street extension would be minimal and there’s already an alternate route from Walker Street to FM 270 slightly farther south via Webster Street.
Additionally, Walker Street already runs through three different school zones and could be dangerous with even more traffic on it, Conley said.
Mainly, however, residents are worried about the logistics of the project. The land between the backyards on Cameo Court and Dellore Lane is already largely-occupied by the walking path. How could it safely host a two-lane road like Walker Street, residents have asked.
The path itself is also a fairly new addition to the area. The city in 2014 spent $328,893 to construct the walking trail between the two streets, Conley said.
Several neighborhood residents spoke against the project at a recent council meeting, and City Manager John Baumgartner told them he and his staff were willing to work with them on the project moving forward.
That has been true so far, Conley said.
But residents are hoping, rather than work to fit a street through a narrow 40-foot area at a price tag of $1.5 million, the city will instead consider not moving forward with the project and direct those funds to other needs such as sidewalks along Texas Avenue, Conley said.
