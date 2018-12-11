GALVESTON
The city installed $73,535 in new gym equipment Tuesday at the McGuire-Dent Recreation Center, 2222 28th St.
Most of the equipment was last replaced in 2012 and 2013, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“McGuire-Dent is an excellent community resource on the island and many residents are using it,” Barnett said. “We’re thrilled to have this as a resource toward improving our residents’ health and well-being. The new equipment is a great investment in that.”
About 325 people visit the center each day, or about 6,000 adults and 1,900 youth a month, Barnett said.
The Galveston City Council approved the expenditure in October, along with $112,596 to repaint the center’s exterior, Barnett said. The city plans to keep the turtle mural facing Seawall Boulevard, she said.
The new equipment included five elliptical machines, three treadmills, three recumbent bikes, two upright bikes, among other exercise equipment, Barnett said.
The city also recently replaced a rowing machine.
