Disney Cruise Lines plans to double the number of cruises it sails from Galveston over the next five years, the Port of Galveston announced Thursday.
The agreement also guarantees Disney cruises will operate out of Galveston for the next 10 years, port officials said.
The port has been negotiating the deal since November, Director Rodger Rees said. Disney operates from the port under a five-year deal that was set to expire this year, he said.
The new deal guarantees Disney ships will sail from Galveston for at least another 10 years, Rees said.
The deal fell into place after the port announced in December it would build a third cruise terminal in partnership with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.
“They wanted to be first in line to get the options for the space we have,” Rees said.
When it’s completed in 2021, the new $100 million terminal will open up slots at the port’s two existing berths, Rees said. The new agreement guarantees Disney cruises will get some of those open spots.
Over the next five years, Disney will increase the trips it offers from Galveston, Rees said. The company has promised by 2023 to offer 26 cruises a year, more than double the 12 Disney cruises from Galveston in 2018, Rees said.
The agreement also includes two five-year options, which could mean Disney operates out of Galveston until 2038.
It’s possible that another, similar deal with another cruise line will be announced in the near future, Rees said.
“As soon as that deal was announced, it put Galveston on the map as far as the cruise lines are concerned,” Rees said. “We’ve had a lot more interest now that they’ve seen Royal is getting ready to invest a lot more money in this community.”
Disney cruises began sailing out of the port in 2012 and sailed for two seasons. The company did not operate out of Galveston in 2014, but returned in 2015, in what was billed as “limited engagement” trips scheduled from November until January.
Disney’s cruises from Galveston travel to the Cayman Islands, Mexico, Jamaica and to Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas.
It was possible that Disney would send newly constructed cruise ships to Galveston as they debut, Rees said. The company plans to build three new ships, he said.
A statement from Disney echoed Rees’s assessment.
“As we plan to expand our fleet and introduce new experiences and entertainment aboard our ships, we couldn’t be more excited to extend our commitment with the Port of Galveston,” said Jeff Vahle, the president of Disney Signature Experiences and Disney Cruise Line.
Three cruise companies — Disney, Royal Caribbean and Carnival — operate eight ships out of the Port of Galveston. Almost 300 cruises are scheduled to sail from Galveston in 2019, according to the port’s cruise call schedule.
Galveston is the fourth-busiest cruise port in the country with about 1 million people boarding cruise ships out of Galveston last year.
The Port of Galveston, publicly owned but not supported by taxes, is a landlord port and generates much of its income from lease agreements with maritime tenants.
It derives about 55 percent of its annual revenue from cruise-related activities.
The port predicted it would earn about $37.4 million in total revenue in 2018.
