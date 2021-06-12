A plethora of pink-clad partiers paraded on Postoffice Street in Galveston on Saturday at the annual Flamingo Fest Golf Cart Parade.
Revelers donned tropical attire and rode in decorated golf carts, many sporting inflatable flamingos, in a salute to summertime. The event was organized by the Postoffice District Committee of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
